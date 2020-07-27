Former Georgia Tech TE Darren Waller Makes NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network kicked off its Top 100 Players of 2020 countdown on Sunday night, and a former Yellow Jacket was included.

Cracking the list at No. 99 - and for the first time in his professional career - is tight end Darren Waller.

After his first full season as a starter, Waller led the Raiders in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,145). The 27-year-old proved his potential in 2019 and cracking the list for the first time is a deserving nod for one of the more endearing success stories in the NFL. - NFL Network

Although Waller played majority at the No. 2 wide receiver slot (behind DeAndre Smelter) in Georgia Tech's triple-option, he had strong performances in the 2014 ACC Championship game loss to Florida State, and in the 2014 Orange Bowl win over Mississippi State that impressed scouts for the NFL Draft.

Waller was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 6th Round (204th overall pick) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was suspended twice in his first two seasons in the NFL after struggling with substance abuse - which he later openly discussed on Hard Knocks. In his comeback season, Waller shined to begin the 2019 campaign for the Oakland Raiders. In the first five games of the season, he totaled 37 catches for 359 receiving yards - leading the team in both categories. After his breakout performances and starting all 16 games in 2019, the Raiders signed Waller to a three-year deal.

The NFL Network's Top 100, which will be revealed nightly at 8 p.m. ET through Wednesday, is voted upon by players.

