Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Isiah Canion Will Transfer To Georgia

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion has not been in the transfer portal that long, but he has found his new home already. It was announced on social media this afternoon that Canion is going to be taking his talents to Athens to play for the rival Georgia Bulldogs.

When Georgia Tech was able to flip Canion from Notre Dame a couple of recruiting cycles ago, it was a big win for head coach Brent Key. Canion came to the Yellow Jackets as a four-star recruit and progressed each season and was going to be the top receiver on the team next year. Canion caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns this past season.

When looking ahead to next season, Georgia Tech is going to have a new look receiving group. Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson are all out of eligibility while Canion, Bailey Stockton, Zion Taylor, and Jamauri Brice have all entered the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets are also losing tight ends Josh Beetham, Brett Seither and J.T. Byrne because they are out of eligibility and Luke Harpring is expected to enter the transfer portal. It is going to be a new look skill group for the Yellow Jackets next season.

New OC

Georgia Tech did make an important hire official this week when they announced that former quarterback George Godsey is coming back to The Flats to be the new offensive coordinator.

Godsey is going to be in charge of keeping Georgia Tech among the top offenses in the country, as they have been over the past three seasons.

“When we set out to hire our next offensive coordinator, the No. 1 goal was to identify the best person to help our program continue to grow and consistently compete for championships. George Godsey is that person,” Key said. “He has more than 20 years of coaching experience and spent the last 15 years coaching at the very highest level, including four seasons as a primary play-caller in the NFL. He has worked with some of best coaches in football history, including John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and George O’Leary, and has helped develop some of the best players in the world. His offensive philosophy aligns closely with ours at Georgia Tech, which has produced some of the nation’s most productive offenses over the last three seasons. I’m excited to welcome him home to The Flats and can’t wait to get to work with him and the rest of our staff.”

Godsey is excited to be getting to work back at his alma mater.

“I’m thrilled to return to The Flats and to reunite with my former teammate Coach Brent Key and the outstanding Georgia Tech staff,” Godsey said. “Our philosophies are perfectly aligned when it comes to player evaluation and development, and I’m eager to build on the strong foundation that Brent and the staff have established. Together, we’ll continue to recruit and develop high-character student-athletes who want to compete for championships, make our passionate alumni proud and position themselves for lifelong success, both on and off the field.”

Godsey most recently served as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2022, helping lead the Ravens to three playoff berths, two AFC North Division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. The Ravens ranked among the NFL’s top offenses each of the last three seasons, including leading the league in total offense in 2024 and ranking in the top five in scoring in 2023 and ’24. Godsey’s tight ends accounted for 4,994 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions over his four seasons in Baltimore.

