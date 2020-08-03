All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Former Yellow Jacket Adam Gotsis Signs with Jaguars

Ashley Barnett

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis on Sunday. 

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Gotsis will fill a needed roster spot for Jacksonville with Jaguars defensive end and linebacker Lerentee McCray opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He will compete with the likes of defensive ends Aaron Lynch and Cassius Marsh for positioning on the depth chart. 

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Gotsis was a three-year starter for Georgia Tech (2013-15), and twice earned All-ACC honors while on the Flats. The former Yellow Jacket was selected by the Denver Broncos with the final pick (63rd overall) of the second round in the 2016 NFL Draft. Gotsis is the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history.

Gotsis spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season. He accumulated 109 tackles, 13 passes defended, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles during his time in Denver (2016-19). Last season, injuries and inconsistent play led him to appearing in only nine games with three starts. Gotsis was moved to a reserve role before sustaining an ACL injury in Week 4 - he would eventually undergo ACL repair surgery in December and be placed on injured reserve. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018, making 12 starts and totaling 38 tackles, six passes defensed, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The one-year contract will provide Gotsis another shot at proving himself before reentering free agency next offseason.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Look: Georgia Tech '21 Football Commits and Targets Receive Scholarship Offers

August 1 marked the first day official scholarship offers could go out in the class of 2021. Several of Georgia Tech's commits and targets shared the exciting news via social media

Ashley Barnett

Updated ACC Championship Odds: Oddsmakers Still Not Sold on Georgia Tech

William Hill oddsmakers updated 2020 ACC Championship game winner odds with the Yellow Jackets wagers at a big steep

Ashley Barnett

ACC, SEC Announce Differing Plans for 2020 CFB Season

The SEC's decision for a conference-only college football schedule eliminates traditional SEC-ACC rivalry games, including "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"

Ashley Barnett

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Moved to Bobby Dodd

The Georgia Tech-Notre Dame 2020 contest has been moved out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Bobby Dodd

Georgia Tech PR

Breaking Down Georgia Tech's New 2020 Football Schedule

The Yellow Jackets will play a 10-game conference schedule under the ACC's revised 10+1 football schedule. What does that mean for "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"?

Ashley Barnett

ACC Moves to 10+1 Model for 2020 CFB Season

The ACC has announced a new scheduling platform for the upcoming college football season

Ashley Barnett

Transfer Rodney Howard Granted Immediate Eligibility

Georgia Tech basketball transfer Rodney Howard has been ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA for the 2020-21 season

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Top of ACC's Most Difficult Schedules

Athlon Sports ranked the toughest schedules in the ACC for the upcoming college football season with the Yellow Jackets at the top of the list

Ashley Barnett

Report: Kelton Dawson Reverses Decision to Transfer

According to reports, Georgia Tech defensive end Kelton Dawson has removed his name from the NCAA transfer database

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Grants Kyle Sturdivant Immediate Eligibility

Transfer guard Kyle Sturdivant has been ruled eligible to play this season for Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett