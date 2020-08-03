Former Yellow Jacket Adam Gotsis Signs with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Gotsis will fill a needed roster spot for Jacksonville with Jaguars defensive end and linebacker Lerentee McCray opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He will compete with the likes of defensive ends Aaron Lynch and Cassius Marsh for positioning on the depth chart.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Gotsis was a three-year starter for Georgia Tech (2013-15), and twice earned All-ACC honors while on the Flats. The former Yellow Jacket was selected by the Denver Broncos with the final pick (63rd overall) of the second round in the 2016 NFL Draft. Gotsis is the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history.

Gotsis spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season. He accumulated 109 tackles, 13 passes defended, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles during his time in Denver (2016-19). Last season, injuries and inconsistent play led him to appearing in only nine games with three starts. Gotsis was moved to a reserve role before sustaining an ACL injury in Week 4 - he would eventually undergo ACL repair surgery in December and be placed on injured reserve. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018, making 12 starts and totaling 38 tackles, six passes defensed, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The one-year contract will provide Gotsis another shot at proving himself before reentering free agency next offseason.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_