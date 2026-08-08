Four Early Standouts From Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp (And Will They Start)

The first week of fall camp has wrapped up for Georgia Tech, and week two will begin on Monday, with the first scrimmage of fall camp next Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have been hard at work before they face Colorado on Sept. 3rd, which is now just 26 days away.

Through the first week of fall camp, who have been some early standouts for Georgia Tech and what is their likelihood to start?

CB Jonas Duclona

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; South Florida Bulls defensive back Jonas Duclona (3) reacts after a defensive stop against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech lost three key starters from last year's team at cornerback and they brought in two transfers this offseason to help replace them. Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe and USF's Jonas Duclona came in to play alongside returners such as Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jon Mitchell, who all played over 120 snaps last season at cornerback.

After not being able to do anything in the spring, Duclona has hit the ground running in fall camp and looks to be a versatile piece for Georgia Tech's defense, according to defensive coordinator Jason Semore:

"Right now, he can play a lot of stuff because he's also physical enough to tackle. Right now, when we're moving into, today was our first day of situational stuff outside of like normal down things. So he'll play some dime there. So he'll get his nickel reps in the dime package stuff. He can play safety. He hasn't got a ton of burn at safety. He can play corner. He's kind of a dude that we're trying not to overload by having him play a bunch of positions because we still need to evaluate him. You know what I mean?

But right now, he probably fits best for us in the nickel-dime world. So that's probably where we see him at. But he can play all those other things. We just have to be smart about how we rep him in terms of install. Once he learns that position, then you can start, you know, this is what we do at corner and all that kind of stuff. But we're excited about him. He has a lot of depth and talent."

This is encouraging to hear and this is the kind of player that Georgia Tech has been missing in its back seven. There is still a ways to go, but this is what the Yellow Jackets need on that side of the ball.

I think that Duclona is going to be a starter and impact player for Georgia Tech this season.

QB Alberto Mendoza

Georgia Tech has been impressed with Alberto Mendoza so far in camp | Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech still needs to figure out who is going to be backing Mendoza up this season, but there is no doubt about who is going to be taking first team reps for the Yellow Jackets.

Mendoza has impressed with his smarts, his ability to command the offense at the line of scrimmage, and his mobility. He might not be Haynes King, but I think that Mendoza could still be a factor when it comes to the QB run game this season and that will make Georgia Tech an even more versatile on offense.

He still has not started a game so far and still has plenty to learn, but hearing head coach Brent Key and offensive coordinator George Godsey talk about Mendoza this week should be encouraging.

OL Markell Samuel

After missing portions of spring due to an injury, Oklahoma State transfer Markell Samuel has hit the ground running in fall camp with the Yellow Jackets.

After last year's starting right tackle, Malachi Carney, moved from tackle to right guard, it was assumed he was going to start, but Samuel has been pushing him so far in camp. This is a good thing for Georgia Tech, as it will allow them to create depth up front since they already know that Carney is a solid right tackle.

Samuel also has the ability to play right tackle and could slide over there based on who wins the job at right guard, but Samuel is pushing Carney right now and has a chance to start for the Yellow Jackets against Colorado.

LB Braylon Outlaw

Georgia Tech has an experienced linebacker group, led by veterans Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey, but there is some young talent behind them that is going to push for playing time, and I am talking about Braylon Outlaw.

Outlaw having a strong camp so far should not surprise Yellow Jackets fans. He was a standout in the spring and has earned praise at every turn from Key and defensive coordinator Jason Semore. Semore said this week that Outlaw''s athleticism is popping during camp and he thinks he has All-ACC upside:

"He's definitely different from an athleticism standpoint. Yeah, he's going to be a big-time player in the ACC one of these days. Obviously, coming up, coming straight from high school football, tons to learn in terms of schematic defense. Right. And being a communicator that the linebacker position requires and all those kind of things. We're really, really excited about him because of his schematic growth.

Right. I mean, you're talking about a dude that came here right out of high school and had no idea about alignments or anything. And now he's lining up and executing the defense. As soon as that guy gets that part figured out from a dependable level, he will be he will be a big time player. He will."

Outlaw is not going to start right away, but he will be in the mix.