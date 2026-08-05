One underrated trait that is making Alberto Mendoza Standout In The Early Portion of Fall Camp

While Georgia Tech is not going through a quarterback battle for the top spot any longer, Alberto Mendoza was still going to be in the spotlight heading into and throughout fall camp. Mendoza had a very good spring and separated from the rest of the pack to earn the Yellow Jackets' top QB job.

The biggest question surrounding Mendoza is his inexperience. He has never started a game, but has looked exceptional in the snaps that he got to play for the Indiana Hoosiers last season. He is noted for being a very good athlete, even if he is not going to be as effective of a runner as Haynes King, and his accuracy are seen as tools that will make him an effective quarterback.

But there is something that both head coach Brent Key and offensive coordinator George Godsey have noted about Mendoza that is allowing them to trust him fully and that is his intelligence:

"Yeah, you know, that's a requirement of the position," Godsey said on Tuesday. " It's to know all 22 players on the field, offense and defensively. And, you know, if our team needs to be put in the best situation, then he's got the freedom to do that stuff. He understands ball. He knows spatial awareness, zone coverages, recognition of man coverages. And, you know, like I said, those are requirements and really fundamentals of the quarterback position. I feel really good about where he's at with that."

Godsey also talked about how Mendoza's intelligence is allowing him to have more control of the offense at the line of scrimmage:

"Well, you know, that's a good question. And, you know, there's benefits and there's detriments. You know, you give the quarterback. So much to think about at the line of scrimmage. And you can kind of paralyze the group. You know, the line's not putting themselves in a stance and they're not firing off the ball. Conversely, you'd like to not to run where a lot of people are. So you'd like to maybe go the other way. So there's a fine balance of that."

Undervalued trait

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Intelligence does not seem to be as valued as other traits when it comes to finding the right fit at quarterback, but it is making Mendoza standout out on this team. When there are some uncertainties with certain position groups, including wide receiver and the entire defense, Georgia Tech is going to need Mendoza to take care of the ball and put the team in the right position consistently.

When you hear the coaches talk about the team, the vision is clear. They want to have an elite running game to help out Mendoza as much as possible and be able to rely more on the defense to keep them out of shootouts. In three of Georgia Tech's losses last season, their defense collapsed, giving up huge chunk plays through the air, being unable to stop the run, and not being able to get consistent pressure on the quarterback. Even in a win against Boston College late in the year, Georgia Tech gave up nearly 40 points.

They are hoping to avoid that this year.

Key wants to make this a more well-rounded team and take the pressure off of Mendoza. He even referenced King's first year as a starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, when King threw 16 interceptions because he was pressing and trying to make a big play, knowing that the Yellow Jackets needed him to do a lot:

"He's brilliant. He is really, really, really smart. You know, he's just got to continue to know that we've got enough things around him. We've built a defense to be able to play good defense this year. And we'll allow him to play as he continues to evolve in the offense and evolve as a quarterback here. But I thought it was a little bit, you know, looking back three years ago, you know, Haynes comes in. This has been three years to go, really. You know, three years. He graduated. He was pretty good. 28, 29 by then.

But what happened? You know, at that point in time, he was one of, not the best player on the team already, right? So when things went south for a drive, what did everybody do? They looked at him to bail us out. He forced a lot of throws. I mean, 16 picks that year, right? Forced a lot of things. He started understanding better, having a better grasp, understanding the situational ball and what to do with it and different things, right? But also, if the talent around him started to improve, they weren't always just looking at him to make a play."

While the coaching staff clearly feels confident in the supporting cast, they will have to prove it on the field, starting with the Colorado game in the season opener on Sept. 3rd.

There are a lot of things to like about Mendoza, and he is set up to have a breakout season. His intelligence and lead-by-example style have impressed his teammates and coaching staff through the early parts of fall camp, and I think that is going to continue to shine through.