Four Yellow Jackets Make ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's Preseason All-ACC Teams

ACC Network's college football analyst Eric Mac Lain recently released his picks for his preseason All-ACC teams with four Yellow Jackets making the squad.

Georgia Tech RS junior all-purpose back Jordan Mason and senior punter Pressley Harvin III were both selected second team.

Mason was one of the bright spots for Tech's offense in 2019. Last season, he collected a career-high 899 rushing yards and seven touchdowns (keep in mind, this was behind a battered and bruised Jackets' offensive line). He had three 100-yard games, including 141 yards apiece in wins over Miami and NC State.

Mason impresses with not so much his speed, but rather in his strengths of balance and ability to evade tackles. He averaged 3.69 yards after contact against Power 5 programs as a sophomore. He also broke a tackle on 44% of his rushes per Pro Football Focus, which was the best mark in the nation last year.

Harvin III was one of the best punters in the nation last season - he ranked fifth in the ACC and 17 nationally averaging 44.8 yards per punt in 2019. Harvin III already accounts for two of Tech's top-five single-season punting averages in school history (2017, 2019).

Selected to honorable mention were Georgia Tech RS junior defensive back Tre Swilling and junior safety Juanyeh Thomas.

