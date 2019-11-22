Gallery: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

Georgia Tech welcomed the NC State Wolfpack to Bobby Dodd Stadium under the lights, and came out with a 28-26 victory in the process. Redshirt freshman QB James Graham had career high 3 passing touchdowns, redshirt sophomore running back Jordan Mason tied a career high in rushing yards, and freshman wide receiver Ahmarean Brown tied the GT freshman receiving TD record set by Calvin Johnson. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA Today Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.