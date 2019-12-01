Jackets Maven
Geoff Collins Still Confident In The Direction Of Georgia Tech Football Program

Matthew McGavic

While on paper, a 3-9 season that ended in a 52-7 loss to your rival might not be viewed as the most successful inaugural campaign, but head coach Geoff Collins is not concerned. Instead of dwelling on the wins and losses that took place in 2019 on The Flats, Collins instead focused on what he and his team learned from the season and how that will affect the program moving forward.

"I know the future is bright," Collins boasted in the press conference following Tech's loss to Georgia. "All the things that we've learned together cumulatively in the first year are going to set us up for unbelievable success."

Collins also took time to address the criticisms his program has faced this season.

"This has been one of the most historic undertakings of the transformation of a college football program that has happened in 40 years," he said.

"The people that get it and the people that understand what we’re going through, what we inherited, the situation, completely get it. They see the progress that we’ve made every single week all season. The ones that don’t want to get it, they’re not going to get it no matter how many times there’s things written and things said about what we’ve gone through."

The Georgia native does have reason to be optimistic. His Yellow Jackets are returning nearly all of the 2019 roster for the 2020 season, and Georgia Tech (as it stands) has a top 25 recruiting class for the first time since 2007.

