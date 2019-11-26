Jackets Maven
Watch: Head Coach Geoff Collins Previews Georgia

Matthew McGavic

As part of Georgia Tech's weekly press conference, head coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media ahead of the Yellow Jackets' Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game vs. the #4 Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach Collins' Yellow Jackets are set to take the field against the Bulldogs this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

Opening Statement:

On what he sees on tape for Georgia:

On what the Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry means personally:

On how the rivalry is as a head coach:

On if the seniors are content with how the season has progressed:

On the last time Georgia Tech won at home vs. Georgia:

On Georgia Tech's tendency to relax in the second half as of late:

On what he took away from the Texas A&M/Georgia game film:

On getting the rivalry with Georgia back to national prominence:

On if expectations were met for the 2019 season:

On staying focused:

On keeping emotions in check during the rivalry game:

What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Matthew McGavic
1 0

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is finally back.

Watch: Andrew Thacker & Dave Patenaude Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

It will be their first Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate as coaches.

Jose Alvarado Out For Next 3 Games

Matthew McGavic
0

The junior point guard has been dealing with a right ankle injury.

What Josh Pastner, James Banks III & Evan Cole Said After Loss To Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech's 62-61 overtime loss moves them to 2-2 on the season.

Arkansas Defeats Georgia Tech On Last Second Shot

Matthew McGavic
0

The Yellow Jackets move to 2-2 on the season.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Razorbacks @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 4 vs. Arkansas

Michael Devoe Named ACC Co-Player Of The Week

Matthew McGavic
0

He scored 34 points against Georgia last Wednesday.

Two GT Players Named ACC Players Of The Week

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the first time since week 2 that a GT player has been named an ACC Player of the Week.

Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't lost to Arkansas since 1961.

Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

The point guard saw limited action in the loss vs. Georgia.