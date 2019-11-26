Watch: Head Coach Geoff Collins Previews Georgia

As part of Georgia Tech's weekly press conference, head coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media ahead of the Yellow Jackets' Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game vs. the #4 Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach Collins' Yellow Jackets are set to take the field against the Bulldogs this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

Opening Statement:

On what he sees on tape for Georgia:

On what the Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry means personally:

On how the rivalry is as a head coach:

On if the seniors are content with how the season has progressed:

On the last time Georgia Tech won at home vs. Georgia:

On Georgia Tech's tendency to relax in the second half as of late:

On what he took away from the Texas A & M/Georgia game film:

On getting the rivalry with Georgia back to national prominence:

On if expectations were met for the 2019 season:

On staying focused:

On keeping emotions in check during the rivalry game:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.