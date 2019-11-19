Watch: Head Coach Geoff Collins Reflects On Virginia Tech, Previews NC State

Ahead of their Thursday night primetime matchup with North Carolina State, Georgia Tech Football head coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media following practice.

The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack are set to kick off Thursday at 8pm from Bobby Dodd Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN.

Preview: What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions for Wolfpack Maven's Brett Friedlander

On if emotions and injuries caught up to them against Virginia Tech:

On Curtis Ryans and other defensive replacements stepping up:

On players taking accountability for their effort against Virginia Tech:

On playing QB Jordan Yates the last two games as well as James Graham:

On the impact of grad transfers Tyler Davis & Jared Southers, and permanent captains:

On convincing Davis & Southers to play for Georgia Tech:

On NC State and their similarities to Georgia Tech's season:

On his relationship with current Baylor head coach Matt Rhule:

On having to face a short week:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.