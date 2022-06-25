Skip to main content

Georgia Tech 2023 DB Target RJ Johnson Commits to Arkansas

Georgia Tech lost out for one of their higher rated targets to Arkansas on Saturday

Georgia Tech Football has been doing well on the trail for the 2023 recruiting class but took a bit of a hit on Saturday afternoon. RJ Johnson, a defensive back prospect from Eagles Landing Christian High School in Georgia, committed to Arkansas on Saturday. Johnson is one of the top prospects that Georgia Tech was after and losing out on him will sting a little bit. 

After taking an unofficial to Georgia Tech in June, it looked like the Yellow Jackets might be in a good position for Johnson. However, Johnson never came back to take an official to The Flats, which was not a good sign. He decided to take three official visits, one to Florida, one to Rutgers, and one to Arkansas. 

The Razorbacks have done a great job on the recruiting trail under head coach Sam Pittman and that is a big reason they have become a winning program once again. 

Georgia Tech is still in the mix for some defensive backs and is considered the favorite for North Cobb cornerback Quentin Ajiero. This is a bit of a loss though, as I think Johnson is a talented player who will have a good college career. 

