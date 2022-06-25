2024 Four-Star Athlete Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football was busy in the Pacific Northwest yesterday and sent out a flurry of offers to some intriguing prospects in the state of Washington. One of those prospects is 2024 four-star athlete Rahshawn Clark. Clark has been receiving offers from some top programs as of late and appears to be gaining steam as a recruit.

Clark's position in college might wind up being a defensive back. He is a skilled athlete and very fluid when he moves. He already possesses solid size at 6-0 180 LBS for a defensive back.

The offer list for Clark is fairly lengthy. Oregon, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Washington, Washington State, and Utah have all offered and more are sure to come. Those are some of the top schools in the Pac-12 and Clark might not want to leave the state to go somewhere so far.

Georgia Tech is trying to recruit talent from anywhere in the country and this is proof of that. There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but pay attention to whether Georgia Tech could potentially get him to come down for a visit. That would be huge for the Yellow Jackets and it would show how serious he is about Georgia Tech.

