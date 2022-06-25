Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive Players on UCF to Watch in Week Four Matchup

Georgia Tech is going to be facing an experienced defense when they face UCF in week four

UCF is going to be losing their leading pass and their leading tackler from last season and yet, the Golden Knights expect to field just as good of a unit as they did last season. The secondary is a big reason for that and UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams is hoping that year two in his system makes things click for everyone. 

Georgia Tech has a ton of new faces on offense and that could be an issue facing such an experienced defense. Every member of the UCF secondary is back and three of the top four linemen are as well. The linebackers are the question mark heading into the season and that is where the Yellow Jackets will want to attack them. 

So who are the defensive players on UCF that will be key in this game? Let's break them down below. 

Tre'mon Morris-Brash- Defensive End

Tre'mon Morris-Brash- Defensive End

UCF Defensive End Tre'mon Morris Brash

Big Kat Bryant is off to the NFL and someone is going to have to step up on the UCF defense as the top pass rusher. The guy I think that is most likely to do that is Tre'mon Morris-Brash, who was second on the team in sacks last season with five. 

At 6-2 245, Morris-Brash has the athleticism and speed around the edge to cause problems for Georgia Tech's defense. Expect a big bump in production with him stepping into a full-time role this season for UCF. 

Davonte Brown- Cornerback

Davonte Brown- Cornerback

UCF Cornerback Davante Brown

The strength of the UCF defense is going to be the secondary and one of the reasons for that is cornerback Davante Brown. Brown is a big corner at 6-2 185 LBS and is capable of shutting down the entire half of a field. 

Brown had a fantastic season in 2021 and is one of the most under-the-radar defensive backs in the country heading into this season. He had 13 pass deflections and an interception last season and will look for more in 2022. 

Quadric Bullard-Safety

UCF Defensive Back Quadric Bullard

Bullard is another big member of the UCF secondary that is hoping to be the best in the AAC. He was the second-leading tackler on the Knight's defense last season and might be the front-runner to lead the team this season. 

Physical safeties can be a big part in slowing down the opposing teams running game and that is the kind of role that Bullard is going to play. 

