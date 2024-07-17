Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Offensive Line: Yellow Jackets Return Four Starters Up Front
In 2022, Georgia Tech's offensive line was among the worst in the country and that had been a trend for a few years. With Brent Key at the helm and Geep Wade coaching this unit, they improved to one of the best in the country and now return four starters on an offensive line that led the ACC in rushing and was one of the best in the country in sacks allowed. There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to this Georgia Tech offense this season and the offensive line is one of those reasons.
Key talks about being the most physical team and being strong on the line of scrimmage. This has a chance to be the best offensive line that Georgia Tech has had in quite some time, even better than last year's. While right guard Connor Scaglione was out of eligibility, Georgia Tech went out and got an all-conference guard in MTSU transfer Keylan Rutledge. Could Rutledge further elevate this unit in 2024? I certainly think so.
The season is rapidly approaching and it is time to start previewing the 2024 Yellow Jackets. Let's talk about the offensive line group that Georgia Tech will have this season.
Our own Rohan Roman provided a nice summary of the jump that the offensive line made last season:
"In 2022, per PFF, the unit graded out with an abysmal 42.8 pass-blocking grade and a run-blocking grade of 50.8. The grades matched up with the on-field results.
The 2022 Jackets ranked in the bottom four of the ACC in passing yards, yards per game, passing yards per play, passing TDs, and offensive efficiency. On the ground, they were in the middle of the ACC in yards per carry and rushing yards per game. The combination of a struggling passing offensive and mediocre rushing offense resulted in an offense that struggled to get first downs and could not convert third downs. In short, the struggles of the offensive line were central to many of the Jackets' 2022 offensive woes.
The starting five - left tackle Ethan Mackenny, left guard Joe Fusile, center Weston Franklin, right guard Connor Scaglione, and right tackle Jordan Williams - changed the narrative in 2023. Per PFF, their 64.0 pass-blocking grade and 59.4 run-blocking grade denoted them as an average unit with a reliable baseline.
On the ground, they opened running lanes that helped the Jackets lead the ACC in rushing offense with 197.1 yards per game. Starting running back Jamal Haynes was top-five in the ACC for both yards and yards per carry. Their performance in the ground game was one of the most consistent aspects of the season for the Yellow Jackets. Even against Georgia's defensive line, they were able to open up holes and keep the backs clean. Haynes had 5.4 yards per carry in the game and based on their 2023 performance, the Jackets should be able to run against any defensive line they encounter.
When quarterback Haynes King dropped back to pass, the line was able to keep him relatively clean. Their 1.25 sacks conceded per game was second in the ACC and 20th nationally. They allowed King to throw for the second-most passing touchdowns (26) and fourth-most passing yards (2755) while racking up the second-most offensive yardage (3403) in Georgia Tech history. However, this unit was much more of a mixed bag in pass protection. King had to use his legs quite a bit to escape from pressure and the youth of the left side definitely showed at times."
I think there is still plenty of room for improvement too.
Mackenny, Fusile, Franklin, and Williams are all back for another seaosn.
Rohan broke down their 2023 seasons:
"In his true freshman season, Mackenny established himself as a building block for the offensive line after replacing Robinson in the season opener against Louisville. Across 526 snaps and nine games as a starter, he earned below-average PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades of 49.5 and 53.5 respectively. However, he only gave up one sack all year, indicating that his pass-blocking grade was a result of conceding pressures rather than sacks. He also had signature games against SC State and Virginia where he was absolutely dominant in pass protection with elite 80+ pass-blocking grades in both matchups. The young tackle's performance earned him a nod as a Freshman All-American by On3 Sports. Considering his youth, Mackenney had a solid season. He should challenge for the starting spot at left tackle in 2024.
Fusile took a major step forward in his redshirt sophomore season, starting all twelve games and playing 819 snaps. He earned the offensive line's highest PFF grade (71.3), denoting him as an above-average starter at left guard. His work as a pass-blocker was especially notable - he earned an elite pass-blocking grade of 80+ against Louisville, South Carolina State, and Georgia. Furthermore, he was named a captain for the 2023 season and a Burlsworth Trophy nominee for the second straight year. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to acknowledge the most outstanding player in college football who started their career as a walk-on. He is a leader on the offense and enters 2024 as the expected starter.
Franklin showed growth both on and off the field following an up-and-down 2022 season. Across his twelve starts and 817 snaps in 2023, he accrued solid grades in both pass and run blocking, with 71.5 and 62.4 respectively. His leadership also played a key role in the line's cohesiveness. In the offseason, he mentioned that he was looking to be a source of veteran leadership:
"It is more of a mentality change for me. I knew going into this year that I would still be a young guy, but still a vet at the same time so I know those guys look up to me at the same time so I am stepping into that role and trying to be the best leader of the team."
His role in reducing miscommunication as the starting center definitely showed up throughout the year. His performance against North Carolina was especially impressive - he sprung two critical blocks that cleared the way for a 70-yard touchdown run from Dontae Smith and a 52-yard scramble from Haynes King that helped seal the win over UNC. While he struggled against Boston College (season-low 44.8 overall grade), the rest of his games proved that he should be considered the starter at center in 2024.
Although Williams started the season at right guard, he slid over to right tackle to accommodate Scaglione as the right guard. He graded out about the same at both guard and tackle - an overall average pass blocker (68.6) and solid run-blocker (60.3). He did allow a team-high 3 sacks, but only eight pressures. It's likely those numbers would have looked better if not for struggles against North Carolina. Considering the rest of the regular starters gave up 18-20 pressures, Williams was highly serviceable at the right tackle spot. His season could have been even stronger if not for an injury during the Wake Forest game that kept him sidelined for three weeks. He made an impressive return in the Boston College game, posting a season 80+ pass-blocking grade against the Eagles and holding on to the spot until the end of the season. For 2024, he could factor into the right guard competition as a replacement for Scaglione. Ultimately, though, his performance should warrant him to continue as the Jackets' starting right tackle in 2024."
Georgia Tech went out and got former MTSU guard Keylan Rutledge in the transfer portal this offseason and I think he is going to start for the Yellow Jackets in 2024.
Prior to heading to MTSU, Rutledge played his high school football at Franklin County High School in Georgia.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Lettered in football, basketball and track … Played both offensive and defensive line as a senior… Earned Region 8-AAA first team honors as a tight end in 2020 … Was a two-time all-state and all-region performer in basketball after notching 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points … Crowned a state champion in the shot-put with a throw of 53 feet, 4 inches … Also all-state in track … Played for coach Parker Martin."
Rutledge was a multi-year starter for the Blue Raiders and I think he can make an instant impact in year one with Georgia Tech. When looking at his PFF (Pro Football Focus) numbers, he showed big improvement from year to year.
In 2022, Rutledge played 480 snaps on offense and finished with a 54.4 overall grade, a 53.8 run-blocking grade, and a 50.3 pass-locking grade. Rutledge was looking to take a leap in 2023 and that is what he did. While playing 760 snaps, Rutledge improved to a 60.8 grade on offense, a 55.4 run blocking grade, and a very good 75.6 grade in pass blocking.
His improved 2023 season was awarded with All-Conference Honors.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Attended Middle Tennessee from 2022-23 … Played in 22 games, making 17 starts in two years at MTSU … Named first-team all-Conference USA in 2023 … Started all 11 games he played … Named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Game four times … Averaged 74 snaps per game to lead all offensive linemen … Voted a permanent team captain by his teammates … Missed only one game due to injury … Played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2022, making six starts … Named Conference USA All-Freshman … Averaged just over 50 snaps played per game … Graded out a winner nine times … Was the team’s offensive lineman of the week following MTSU win over UTEP."
Rutledge is going to be taking a step up in competition this season, but he has what it takes to be a starter in the ACC. He seems to be a player who is still improving, evidenced by his leap from 2022 to 2023 and if he keeps doing that, Georgia Tech's offensive line might be even better in 2024 than it was in 2023.
I am interested to see how the depth shakes out this fall. Georgia Tech is returning Corey Robinson II who has started games at left tackle, but there are a lot of young players on the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets have gone heavy along the offensive line in the last two recruiting classes and talented guys like Patrick Screws Jr, Brandon Best Benjamin Galloway, and Jordan Brown are all a year older and will be counted on for depth.
Keep an eye on freshmen Tana Alo-Tupuola, Jordan Floyd, Harrison Moore, and Jameson Riggs. Being an early enrollee as a true freshman can pay huge dividends, especially for offensive linemen. Those guys are going to get a headstart and will be worth following this fall. They all had a solid spring.
There is no doubt that Georgia Tech should be strong up front yet again. The questions that I have is how much can they improve and how the depth shakes out. A lot of the backups and young players are unproven. Geep Wade did a brilliant job with this group last season and I think there is another level to reach this season.