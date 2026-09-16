Georgia Tech Announces 2027 ACC Opponents, Including One Important Non-Conference Schedule Change

Georgia Tech is more focused on its 2026 schedule at the moment, but the ACC announced the Yellow Jackets' 2027 opponents today, and there is one very important schedule change.

The Yellow Jackets had previously been schedule to play eight conference games and four non-conference games and the non-conference games including home games against Hampton and Georgia, as well as road games against Tennessee and Notre Dame. It was going to be one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, but today it was announced that Georgia Tech is no longer going to be playing the Fighting Irish and will now play nine conference games, replacing the Notre Dame game with a road trip to Boston College.

Another wrinkle for the Yellow Jackets is that they were originally going to play North Carolina and Syracuse in 2027, but those games have now been replaced with home games against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Here is the 2027 schedule for Georgia Tech:

Home

Cal

Pitt*

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Hampton

Georgia

Away

Boston College

Florida State

Miami (Fla.)

SMU

Wake Forest

Tennessee

Tough slate for the Yellow Jackets

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the cancellation of the Notre Dame game, Georgia Tech is going to be facing a really tough schedule next season.

The one layup win will be against Hampton, and the Yellow Jackets should be favored over Boston College (though the Eagles might have a new coach), but there are no easy wins on this schedule and they are going to have to play many of the ACC's top programs.

Starting with the home slate, Cal won't be an easy opponent and if they can keep Jaron Keawe-Sagopolutele in Berkley for another season, they will have one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Virginia Tech should be better in year two under James Franklin, Virginia has become an ACC contender under Tony Elliott, Pitt is always a consistent ACC program under Pat Narduzzi, and of course, Georgia is going to be one of the best teams in the country.

The road schedule is daunting as well. Tennessee is still going to be a playoff contender in 2027; Miami is one of the favorites to make the national championship game this season; Wake Forest is 11-4 under Jake Dickert; SMU has been one of the ACC's best programs under Rhett Lashlee; and Florida State may have a new head coach.

Things will be tough for Georgia Tech when it comes to the opponents they play in 2027 and they have one of the ACC's toughest schedules.