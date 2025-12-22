Georgia Tech Announces They Have Sold Out Their Bowl Ticket Allotment For Third Straight Season

Game week is here for the Pop Tarts Bowl. No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 12 BYU will square off this Saturday in Orlando and for the third straight season, Georgia Tech has sold out their Bowl Ticket Allotment the school announced today.

In addition to selling out its first allotment of tickets, Tech was able to secure additional tickets above its original allocation in order to fulfill all ticket requests that were made through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office. Seating was determined in order of Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points.

Georgia Tech previously sold out its allotment of tickets for the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Official ticket sales play a part in future bowl selections and were a factor in the Yellow Jackets being invited to play in this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl, which has become one of college football’s premier postseason destinations. This year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of only three non-College Football Playoff bowls that feature a matchup between two nationally ranked teams.

Big Matchup

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s third-straight and 48th all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 48 bowl appearances are the 14th-most in college football history. Tech is making a third-consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14. The Jackets are also tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .553 postseason winning percentage (26-21).

Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) brings its best regular-season record since 2014 into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Tech’s 133-year football history.

BYU is 11-2 overall, with both of its defeats coming at the hands of No. 4 Texas Tech (once in the regular season and once in Saturday’s Big XII championship game).

The matchup is Georgia Tech’s first ranked-vs.-ranked bowl showdown since the No. 10/9 Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 49-34, in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its third appearance in the game now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Jackets’ third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium, as they topped Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship, when the stadium was called the Florida Citrus Bowl.

This is going to be a great matchup of two teams that have similar identities when it comes to wanting to be physical on the lines of scrimmage and running the football. Expect a great matchup next Saturday in one of the year's premier bowl games.

