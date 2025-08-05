Georgia Tech Announces Whiteout For Huge ACC Matchup vs Clemson

⚪ WHITE OUT vs. Clemson ⚪



🗓️ September 13

📍Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field



Get your ticket now and receive a White Out T-shirt!

🎟️: https://t.co/JVwvgIcmCT

📰: https://t.co/qxag0Sq3oG#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/iz4lMFUC0Q