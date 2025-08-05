Georgia Tech Announces Whiteout For Huge ACC Matchup vs Clemson
Georgia Tech is going to host preseason ACC favorite Clemson in week three of the 2025 college football season and the Yellow Jackets are going to have a whiteout for the occasion.
ech fans are encouraged to wear white for the showdown on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
The Whiteout game, a longtime Georgia Tech football tradition, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the first time since 2021.
Tech’s first official Whiteout game came on Nov. 20, 2008, when the Yellow Jacket defeated No. 20 Miami (Fla.), 41-23, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech went on to officially declared an annual Whiteout game 12 times in 14 years, with memorable Whiteouts including a 30-27 win over Clemson in 2009 (a precursor to that year’s ACC Championship Game between the same two teams), a 28-17 victory over Miami in 2014 and, perhaps most notably, the Jackets’ 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” triumph over No. 9 Florida State in 2015.
This game is not only one of the biggest games in the ACC, but one of the biggest in the country. In a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, Pate talked about the importance of this game and had it as one of the ten best games of the season:
“As you know, I am very high on Georgia Tech. Think about this, it is only week 3, but Clemson has played LSU, not in a conference game, but they have already played. If Clemson won that game, then everybody is hyping them up as a national championship contender even more so than they already are,” said Pate. “Georgia Tech has already played Colorado. We don’t necessarily know what that will look like. Georgia Tech will be a short favorite in that one, I would imagine. This right here is where, if Georgia Tech is going to be a player, we may find out.
They don’t necessarily need to beat Clemson. Remember Georgia Tech last year? They beat Miami at home. They took Georgia to half a dozen overtimes. They lost to Syracuse by three. I think they lost a couple of games without Haynes King. I think that team was better last year than their record indicated. I think they are a dark horse player for a playoff spot this year. If I am right about that, we will start to find out in that week 3 game.”
With a win, Georgia Tech would instantly become a favorite to make it to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. It will be a big day in Atlanta as they try to defeat Clemson for the first time since 2014.