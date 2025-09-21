Georgia Tech Continuing To Trend Up In The Latest AP Poll Rankings
Georgia Tech moves up in the latest AP Poll after a 45-24 victory over Temple on Saturday evening. The Yellow Jackets are ranked as the No. 16 team in the country, which is their highest ranking since 2015. A thing of note in the ranking is that the Yellow Jackets are ranked a spot above the Alabama Crimson Tide, a school where coach Key was an offensive line coach for three seasons.
There were a lot of upsets on Saturday night that played a factor in helping the Yellow Jackets, including a huge Indiana win over Illinois, and Texas Tech picked up a huge win on the road over Utah. These games helped the Yellow Jackets move up and are just outside of the top 15 behind the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia Tech has proven they are worthy of being a top team in the rankings and haven’t even played their best football yet, which is scary for teams still on the schedule.
The theme around the team was not satisfied despite the win. A major point factor was the second quarter and the stallouts. Coach Key dived into what happened and gave the sentiment around the team after the game.
"I'll look at the tape and see exactly from the schematic standpoint. At the end of the day, we had one yard and 3 -3 in -outs. So I don't care if it was us, it was them, whatever. I mean, we just didn't get the job done at all. So the majority of it was us,” said Key. “We had drops. We had missed blocks. We had missed the blitz pickup. We didn't sustain a couple of times. So I'll look at the ones from what I saw, and that's on us. But, but into the day, it was three straight, three in-and-outs, and we had an opportunity to move the chains there."
“We've got things to clean up there. We can't have those stall-outs. We can't have those ebbs and flows in the game. Anybody can see that and know that. So, we came out of the game pretty healthy, I believe, and we'll see where that goes. But we've got to improve our play to be able to continue the momentum we have and continue to win games we have to win. And I said to the team, everything we do is training for something, regardless of who's in the game, regardless of what part of the game it is, regardless of the opponent, regardless of the scoreboard, everything we do is training for something, right?
The Yellow Jackets scored 21 consecutive points to get things started and played their most complete quarter of the year on both sides of the ball, and took a 21-0 lead early. The offense bogged down in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets went 0-3 on third down and gained a total of nine yards in the game. The players had the same sentiment after the game and continued to hit on the things the team needs to hit on to be a good team in 2025. Georgia Tech will turn the page to Wake Forest this upcoming Saturday on the road for just the second time this season.