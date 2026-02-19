Bleav In Georgia Tech: Analyzing the Potential Impact Of Each Incoming Transfer for the Yellow Jackets

The transfer portal window is closed and with some exceptions, teams rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to their team in hopes of capitalizing on their success of last season.

The Yellow Jackets class is headlined by Michigan running back Justice Haynes, Alabama transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Noah Carter, and Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza, but who is going to make the biggest impact?

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we talk about each transfer and their likelihood of making an impact on the field for the Yellow Jackets.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Underrated transfer class?

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe (3) is tackled by a UL Monroe defender at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated UL Monroe 73-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

One of the headliners in this class is Indiana transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza was the backup for the Hoosiers this season and of course, is the brother of Fernando Mendoza, the starter and Heisman Trophy winner. Mendoza is light on experience, but he flashed mobility and good decision making during his limited action. Mendoza is going to have to earn the starting job, but he might have a leg up on the others.

The addition of running back Justice Haynes has been well covered, but for good reasons. Haynes rushed for over seven yards per carry and nearly 1,000 yards in just seven games last season. Combined with Malachi Hosley, the Yellow Jackets should have one of the nation's best running back duos in the ACC and the country.

The wide receiver group was a big question after the departures of Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, and Bailey Stockton and frankly, there are still some questions about this group with the portal closed. Georgia Tech added Cal transfer Jaiven Plummer, a special teams ace with two career catches, and Isaiah Fuhrmann, a transfer from Elon who had production at the FCS level.

While the wide receivers are unproved at the power four level when it comes to pass catchers, I think an exciting part of this transfer class was the tight end group that was brought in. The Yellow Jackets got three big commitments from Gavin Harris (New Mexico State), Spencer Mermans (Yale), and Chris Corbo (Dartmouth) and they all should fill the various roles that Georgia Tech expects from their tight ends under Brent Key.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground.

Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Expect him, Harris, and Mermans to be the top three tight ends in this rotation and behind them will be redshirt freshmen Connor Roush and Kevin Roche, as well as freshmen Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang,

More Georgia Tech Football News: