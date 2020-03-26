All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr Enters Transfer Portal

Ashley Barnett

RS Junior defensive back Ajani Kerr has entered the portal as a grad-transfer according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Kerr will have one year of immediate eligibility. 

Listed at 6'0, 190-pounds, Kerr appeared in 24 games throughout his time with the Jackets. Kerr recorded a career total of 65 tackles - 54 solo, 11 assisted - and 5 pass breakups as a backup. 

Kerr was rated a 2-star prospect during his recruitment in high school. A recruit out of McEachern High School (Powder Springs, GA), Kerr had other opportunities at programs including Kennesaw State, Central Michigan, and Army. Kerr eventually signed with Georgia Tech in February of 2016.  

His RS freshman year, Kerr was a contributing factor to the Jackets 28-22 win over Virginia Tech in 2017. The Yellow Jackets had a 6 point lead over the Hokies as Virginia Tech was driving to score a game-winning touchdown. On a 4th & 1, Hokies' head coach Justin Fuente called for a shot at his best receiver in the end zone, Cam Phillips, against an inexperienced Kerr. Kerr was able to break up the pass intended for Phillips and turned the ball over on downs allowing Georgia Tech to run the clock out.

Kerr was behind a talented secondary that is arguably the best returning unit for Georgia Tech. Jackets return starters CB Tre Swilling, S Tariq Carpenter, CB Zamari Walton, S Kaleb Oliver and S Juanyeh Thomas to make for an already challenging group. The secondary runs deep as well adding to the competition for Kerr. 

