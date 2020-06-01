Georgia Tech DE Kelton Dawson Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech defensive end Kelton Dawson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to Rivals.

The redshirt junior appeared in 11 games - and started seven - last season as a strong-side and weak-side defensive end. He finished 2019 with 26 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one sack.

The 6'3, 258-pound defensive lineman was part of a room that is looking to be significantly better with the addition of Florida transfer DE Antonneous Clayton. Having to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA rules, Clayton proved in spring practice that he possesses the skillset and size to fit the missing piece in the Jackets' pass rush. Tech has also developed many of its younger defensive ends bolstering the group.

Others competing to get in the rotation at defensive end are Jordan Domineck, Antwan Owens, Curtis Ryans, Justice Dingle, Jaquan Henderson, Chico Bennett and Sylvain Yondjouen. Georgia Tech is also expecting the addition of other incoming freshmen from the 2020 class in August.

As freshmen, Bennett, Dingle, Domineck, Ryans and Yondjouen gained valuable experience and showed promise and ability to be playmakers at the defensive end position.

Dawson was a local three-star recruit out of Stockbridge in the 2017 recruiting cycle. He held a dozen offers from programs such as UCF, West Virginia, Kentucky and others before signing with the Yellow Jackets.

