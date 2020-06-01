All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech DE Kelton Dawson Enters Transfer Portal

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech defensive end Kelton Dawson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to Rivals.

The redshirt junior appeared in 11 games - and started seven - last season as a strong-side and weak-side defensive end. He finished 2019 with 26 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one sack. 

The 6'3, 258-pound defensive lineman was part of a room that is looking to be significantly better with the addition of Florida transfer DE Antonneous Clayton. Having to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA rules, Clayton proved in spring practice that he possesses the skillset and size to fit the missing piece in the Jackets' pass rush. Tech has also developed many of its younger defensive ends bolstering the group.   

Others competing to get in the rotation at defensive end are Jordan Domineck, Antwan Owens, Curtis Ryans, Justice Dingle, Jaquan Henderson, Chico Bennett and Sylvain Yondjouen. Georgia Tech is also expecting the addition of other incoming freshmen from the 2020 class in August. 

As freshmen, Bennett, Dingle, Domineck, Ryans and Yondjouen gained valuable experience and showed promise and ability to be playmakers at the defensive end position.

Dawson was a local three-star recruit out of Stockbridge in the 2017 recruiting cycle. He held a dozen offers from programs such as UCF, West Virginia, Kentucky and others before signing with the Yellow Jackets. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Head Football Coach Geoff Collins Leads by Example

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, using his platform to voice dismay to George Floyd's death and racism across America, was a stepping stone for other coaches to follow suit.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury address publicly racial injustice and police brutality in America

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech plans to begin Phase I of reopening facilities to student-athletes on June 15. For director of athletics, Todd Stansbury, it is an "opportunity" and "responsibility" for the institute to set a guidance on how to return students safely back to campus.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

Georgia Tech will take a step in reopening by allowing student-athletes to voluntarily return to campus weight rooms, training rooms

Georgia Tech PR

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

Ashley Barnett

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Within a 24 hour span, the Yellow Jackets have received two verbal commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Peach State wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn becomes the latest commit to hop on at Tech.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

The Yellow Jackets continue their 2021 commitment surge in landing three-star tight end Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets now have double-digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Ashley Barnett