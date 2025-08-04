Georgia Tech DL Jordan van den Berg Makes College Football Freaks List By The Athletic
Jordan Van Den Berg was once again on the College Football Freaks List by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The list is composed of some of the best players in college football, including Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor, Clemson DL Peter Woods, Tennessee LB Arion Carter, and so many more. Of the list consisting of 101 players, van den Burg was the only player listed from Georgia Tech, and he was ranked in the top 20. He received No. 18 on the list.
In the article by,Feldman alluded to Van Den Burg strength and agility numbers and his stellar 2024 season.
“Van den Berg’s strength and agility numbers have risen. This summer he power cleaned 393, squatted 675, and bench pressed 450. His vertical jump of 36.5 inches was even more impressive. He also broad jumped 9-10 and hit 19.5 mph. Tech DB Will Kiker, a 195-pound walk-on, is another Freaky Yellow Jacket. He squatted more than triple his weight, doing 635, and cleaned more than double his weight, 393 pounds.”
Last season, van den Berg made a big impact for the Yellow Jackets, especially in the middle of the season when he assumed a full-time starting role after coming over from BYU. His PFF (Pro Football Focus) numbers were showing how effective he was in the snaps he had with Georgia Tech.
He took full advantage, finishing with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a sack, and a forced fumble. Those numbers helped him earn second-team All-ACC honors.
He talked to the media last week about what his goals were for the 2025 season. This is what he had to say.
“No, I'd say my only goal this year is just to do my job so my brother can do his. That's the only thing I need to do. I do my job so my brother can do his job next to me, and the next man can do his job next to him. Everything else will take care of itself,” said Van Den Burg.
He is one of the most important players on the Yellow Jackets football team in 2025, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His ability to wreak havoc, stuff gaps, be technically sound, and create pressure on the quarterback will be paramount to the success of Georgia Tech this season. They will need his freakish athletic ability to be imposing on other offensive linemen.