Georgia Tech 'Feels Like Home' for CB Jordan Oladokun

On Thursday, 2021 3-star cornerback Jordan Oladokun announced his Top 7 which included the Yellow Jackets.

With over a dozen offers, the native out of Tampa, FL said the Jackets are "high" on his list. Prior to his announcement, Oladokun made an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech earlier this month.

"The visit was great," Oladokun said. "I love the feel of Georgia Tech. It feels like home."

In the midst of the mandatory recruiting dead period placed by the NCAA, Oladokun's most recent visit could greatly benefit the Jackets.

"I wouldn't say it will affect things, but it was definitely major that it (Georgia Tech) was one of the last schools I visited," Oladokun said.

The 5'11, 185-pound athlete said he's impressed with how second-year head coach Geoff Collins is building Tech's program. For Oladokun, he also enjoys the way cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich runs the Yellow Jackets secondary.

"I love how Coach Pop lets them play man-to-man," Oladokun said. "I classify myself as a man-to-man corner so I love how he lets them play that a lot."

Coach Popovich and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan are Oladokun's main recruiters. According to Oladokun, he's built a strong bond with both.

"We have a great relationship," Oladokun said. "They're real cool people. They genuinely care about you. We talk about everything. Life, what's going on with me in school and on the field."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_