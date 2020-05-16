Georgia Tech First to Offer In-State OG Jalen Farmer

Covington (GA) Eastside offensive guard Jalen Farmer earned his first offer earlier this week.

The 2022 offensive lineman was in amazement for Georgia Tech to present him with the opportunity to play college ball.

"Coach (Chris) Wiesehan and coach (Brent) Key contacted me," Farmer said. "They said that they think I can play at a high level and that I could be a fit in their offense. I feel great about the offer from them. [I'm] smiling from ear to ear right now."

Officially now on the recruiting radar, Farmer said earning a scholarship offer from the Yellow Jackets - a Power 5 program - is a moment he won't forget.

"It's really special," said Farmer. "From hoping to get an offer to the first one being from the ACC and in-state, it's hard to believe to be honest."

At 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, Tech is recruiting Farmer at guard. He is currently learning the center spot to become more versatile on the interior.

"I'm working with my coach at center to hopefully be a swing guy," Farmer said. "I really like the new [Georgia Tech] offense. It's very similar to the offense we run at my school. Very fast paced. Looking forward to hopefully getting a chance to watch it up close."

With the temporary recruiting dead period still in place, Farmer said he is excited to tour the Flats once things are clear.

"I would love to visit everyone who I get an interest and offer from," said Farmer. "But Georgia Tech is a big school on my list and I can't wait to visit the campus."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_