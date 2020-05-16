All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech First to Offer In-State OG Jalen Farmer

Ashley Barnett

Covington (GA) Eastside offensive guard Jalen Farmer earned his first offer earlier this week. 

The 2022 offensive lineman was in amazement for Georgia Tech to present him with the opportunity to play college ball. 

"Coach (Chris) Wiesehan and coach (Brent) Key contacted me," Farmer said. "They said that they think I can play at a high level and that I could be a fit in their offense. I feel great about the offer from them. [I'm] smiling from ear to ear right now."

Officially now on the recruiting radar, Farmer said earning a scholarship offer from the Yellow Jackets - a Power 5 program - is a moment he won't forget. 

"It's really special," said Farmer. "From hoping to get an offer to the first one being from the ACC and in-state, it's hard to believe to be honest."

At 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, Tech is recruiting Farmer at guard. He is currently learning the center spot to become more versatile on the interior.

"I'm working with my coach at center to hopefully be a swing guy," Farmer said. "I really like the new [Georgia Tech] offense. It's very similar to the offense we run at my school. Very fast paced. Looking forward to hopefully getting a chance to watch it up close."

With the temporary recruiting dead period still in place, Farmer said he is excited to tour the Flats once things are clear.

"I would love to visit everyone who I get an interest and offer from," said Farmer. "But Georgia Tech is a big school on my list and I can't wait to visit the campus."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Prokick Australia Punter David Shanahan

The Yellow Jackets landed their ninth member for the class of 2021 in punter David Shanahan. Shanahan, a native of Ireland, has been with Prokick Australia for the past several months.

Ashley Barnett

2021 OT Jakiah Leftwich Says Relationship with Georgia Tech is "Great"

In-state offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich says he frequently hears from the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets receive their fourth commitment within a week from four-star wideout James BlackStrain

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Play 3-Game Series Against Georgia State

Yellow Jackets men's basketball to host Panthers in 2020 and 2021

Georgia Tech PR

2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore Talks Recent Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech extended an offer to 2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore last week. Gilmore says he is "excited" to build a relationship with the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

Georgia Tech landed their seventh commitment for the class of 2021 in defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Prospect Lewis Carter

Georgia Tech extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2023 prospect Lewis Carter. He updated his recruitment with All Yellow Jackets.

Brian Smith

Tight End Shield Taylor "Ecstatic" About Georgia Tech Offer

2021 tight end Shield Taylor offer list is steadily growing with Georgia Tech becoming one of the latest to extend a scholarship. Taylor said he is "ecstatic" about the opportunity to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Ashley Barnett

What Can Georgia Tech Expect to See in WR Marquez Ezzard?

All Yellow Jackets caught up with Cam Underwood of State of the U to discuss what former Miami wide receiver Marquez Ezzard will bring to Georgia Tech's offense this upcoming season

Ashley Barnett

2021 DE Noah Collins Flips Commitment to Georgia Tech

Once a UCF pledge, the in-state defensive lineman announced his decision to commit to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett