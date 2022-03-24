Georgia Tech Football lands Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr

Georgia Tech has had a busy offseason with the transfer portal, with kids entering the portal and making additions to the roster via the portal. After the Yellow Jackets lost some defensive linemen to the portal earlier in the offseason, it seemed like a given that some more guys would be pursued.

The guy that is bringing his talents to the 404 is Morris Joseph Jr, a defensive lineman that last played at the University of Memphis. Since he arrived in Memphis in 2019, Joseph has been able to make an impact on the field. In 2019, he tallied up 27 total tackles with two sacks. 2020 was the best season that Joseph put together while with the Tigers, racking up 52 total tackles and seven sacks. He had a nice 2021 season that saw him earn 38 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

There is no question that Joseph is going to be able to come in and help the Yellow Jackets immediately. At 6'2 275, Joseph has the size to play both on the edge and on the interior. Tech needs guys that are going to be able to come in and help on both sides of the ball and Joseph fits the bill. He was one of the best defensive linemen in the American Athletic Conference in 2020 and can be one of the best instant impact players for the Yellow Jackets.

For now, I would expect Georgia Tech to still be looking for other transfer options at all positions, other than quarterback, that can come in and help immediately. The team has suffered a bit of a talent drain and this is a huge season for head coach Geoff Collins.

