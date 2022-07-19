Georgia Tech Football: Quarterback Recruiting Board Update for July

The month of July is a dead period for college football recruiting where no visits take place and coaches are not out on the road and that is a good time to revisit the recruiting board. Georgia Tech got a lot of commitments in the month of June, but the one position where they are still lacking a committed prospect is at the most important position: quarterback.

Georgia Tech does not seem to be in a big hurry to add a quarterback to this class, however. With Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, Taisun Phommachanh, and 2022 signee Zach Pyron on the roster, the Yellow Jackets can be selective with the quarterback that they take in this recruiting class. However, I am not convinced that they are going to take one unless it is a certain quarterback

1. Colin Houck

Colin Houck from Parkview High School has long been the top target at the position for Georgia Tech and that appears to still be the case. Houck is a two-sport athlete and is as good of a baseball player as he is a football player.

Houck was impressive at a seven-on-seven tournament earlier in the month of June at Georgia Tech and it is easy to see why he would be a good addition the the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class. He's got a good arm and throws a good deep ball. Houck had good control of the offense the entire time and is primed for a big senior season at Parkview.

Overview

The quarterback board for Georgia Tech is probably one of the shortest for the 2023 recruiting class. It does not seem that they are actively pursuing any quarterbacks outside of Houck and while that could always change, it does not appear to be happening anytime soon.

It appears to be Houck or bust for Geoff Collins and his staff at quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class.

