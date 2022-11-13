Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Miami Game

A 14-7 game at halftime quickly turned into a Miami romp in the second half thanks to an injury to quarterback Zach Pyron and four turnovers from the offense.

It was a disappointing Saturday to be a Yellow Jacket. It was senior day, Tech had just won a comeback against Virginia Tech, and Miami was coming off of a blowout loss to Florida State. Everything was set up for Georgia Tech to get to 5-5 and have a chance to clinch bowl eligibility against North Carolina next week.

Now, the Yellow Jackets are 4-6 and almost certainly not going to a bowl. The team fell apart after Pyron was injured and Zach Gibson had another rough outing. The loss on Saturday was a gut punch considering that Georgia Tech was favored for only the second time against an FBS opponent this year (Tech also lost as a small favorite against Virginia earlier this year).

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Saturday's loss to Miami.

The Good

Nate McCollum had another 100-yard performance on Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. Nate McCollum had his second straight 100-yard game. McCollum has been by far the most consistent wide receiver on the team this season and was the most targeted receiver again on Saturday.

2. Ace Eley had 12 tackles in his final home game as a Yellow Jacket.

3. Charlie Thomas had 11 tackles in his final home game as a Yellow Jacket. Both Eley and Thomas have been great for the Yellow Jackets this season and had solid performances in their last home game.

4. After a terrible week in special teams return coverage, Georgia Tech did not give up any big returns or have any punts blocked. For a special teams unit that has been as bad as theirs has this season, that is a small victory.

The Bad

The running game was not a bright spot for Georgia Tech on Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. The running game. Georgia Tech only gained 129 yards on 27 carries and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Against a Miami defense that got gashed against Florida State, that is not a good number.

2. While McCollum had a solid game at receiver, no other wideout had more than 33 yards. Other receivers not stepping up has been one reason this passing attack has struggled so much this season.

3. The passing game only averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. That is simply not good, whether it is Pyron at quarterback or Gibson or Sims.

4. Miami had nine tackles for loss and put the Tech offense behind the chains consistently.

5. Georgia Tech was 1-2 on fourth-down conversions.

6. Miami won the time of possession battle 35:46 to 24:14. Tech was unable to stop some of Miami's longer drives and get off the field

The Ugly

Georgia Tech is now 4-6 after a loss to Miami Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. The Yellow Jackets lost. That is always the ugliest thing.

2. Losing by three touchdowns after only trailing 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter is a gut punch.

3. Four turnovers. Georgia Tech has been one of the best in the country in terms of turnover margin and lost the battle by four yesterday,

4. One of the turnovers was taken back for a pick-six.

5. The run defense took a step back after a good game against Virginia Tech. Miami finished with 217 yards rushing. Running back Jaylan Knighton accounted for 118 of those.

6. David Shanahan only averaged 34.8 yards per punt. That is not good.

7. After Pyron went out, Gibson did not do anything on offense, except in garbage time. He did lead a scoring drive but it was already 35-7 and the game was well out of hand. Gibson finished the game 12-21 for 120 yards, but two interceptions. If Pyron and Sims can't play in the last two games, this offense is going to suffer.

8. Any chance of a bowl game is now gone. It was going to be a long shot even with a win against Miami, but the chance was there. Now, Tech would have to beat both North Carolina and Georgia to get to bowl eligibility.

