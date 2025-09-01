Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines for Week Two Game vs Gardner-Webb
With their week one game against Colorado behind them, Georgia Tech will look ahead to their home opener vs Gardner-Webb, a game that the Yellow Jackets are expected to win by a lot.
When looking ahead to this Saturday, what are the biggest storylines facing Georgia Tech?
1. Passing attack
It was clear that Georgia Tech wanted to run the football on Friday night against the Buffaloes and they were elite at doing so. but the passing attack left a little bit to be desired.
Last Friday, Haynes King ran the football very well, but was only 13-20 for 143 yards through the air. Again, there was an emphasis on trying to run the football against Colorado, but if Georgia Tech is going to be a contender in the ACC, they are going to have to show more consistency through the air.
Now, Malik Rutherford missed nearly the entire game against Colorado, but there were missed throws from King and not enough playmaking with their receiver group. It is not time to hit the panic buttor or anything, but this part of the Yellow Jackets team needs to improve before they face Clemson next Saturday.
2. Better pass protection
The offensive line did a fantastic job of paving the way for the Yellow Jackets rushing attack, but they were not the best at keeping Haynes King clean in the pocket. While Colorado only ended up with two sacks, they pressured King consistently and made him move around in the pocket.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down the struggles the left side of the line had on Friday night:
“This may get overlooked by national media or other reporters, but the left side of the offensive line has a lot to figure out. Colorado generated a lot of pressure through the first half of the game and got a lot of hits on Haynes King. It was a struggle throughout, whether it was Harrison Moore, Joe Fusile, or Tana Alo-Tupuola. Throughout the game, the pressure was constant, and the defense was able to generate a good amount of shots on King. Despite giving up just a sack in the first half, the pressure was imminent and affected King throughout the game. Georgia Tech was platoon swapping at the offensive line spot throughout the game, looking to find different combinations that would help them protect King. It isn’t going to show in the box score, but far too often, King was getting hit on throws that he was making down the field.”
3. Better start and few mistakes
It was a nightmare start for Georgia Tech against Colorado. The Yellow Jackets turned it over on the first three possessions of the game and the Yellow Jackets could have faced a large deficit if they faced a better team. This week, Georgia Tech is not going to be playing a better team, but they are going to have to be playing cleaner football than what they showed on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets were not a turnover prone team last season, but they have to show that Friday was just an anomaly.