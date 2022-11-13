Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Takeaways From Loss to Miami

For only the second time this season against an FBS opponent, Georgia Tech was a favorite. After Miami was blown out by Florida State and Tyler Van Dyke was not able to play, this was supposed to be a game the Yellow Jackets won.

Senior day did not go as planned at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The game was closer than the 35-14 final score might indicate, but the way Georgia Tech lost puts a damper on any good that might have come out of this game. Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron was injured in the second half of the game and was not able to return and he was replaced by Zach Gibson.

Gibson did not play well and threw two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six to Miami defensive back Kam Kinchens.

If Pyron and Sims remain out for the games against North Carolina and Georgia, it will be Gibson starting at quarterback.

So what are the big takeaways from the loss to Miami on Saturday?

3. The Turnover Battle Did Not Go Georgia Tech's Way This Game

Both Quarterbacks for Georgia Tech threw interceptions against Miami Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech was one of the best teams in the country in terms of turnover margin heading into this game and facing a true freshman quarterback on the other side in Miami's Jacurri Brown, Georgia Tech was hoping to force a few turnovers and win that battle.

Long story short, the Yellow Jackets lost the turnover battle and lost it badly. Miami picked off four passes from Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson.

One of the best things about this team this season has been their ability to create turnovers and when they don't, they are not a talented enough team to overcome it.

2. The Door Is Now Shut On A Bowl Game

Georgia Tech must now beat North Carolina and Georgia to make a bowl game Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was a long shot anyway, but Georgia Tech would have been one win away from a bowl game if they were able to beat Miami. Sure, the Yellow Jackets would have been big underdogs to North Carolina the next week, but North Carolina has struggled against bad teams like Virginia and App State and could have been sleep walking against Georgia Tech.

Now, it won't matter if Georgia Tech pulls a massive upset over the Tar Heels. The chances of beating Georgia is practically zero and Georgia Tech is heading for a fourth straight season of missing a bowl game.

Losing the games against Miami and Virginia will be looked back upon as the biggest missed chances for wins.

Georgia Tech is now 3-3 under Brent Key Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key deserves a ton of credit for getting this team to play hard week in and week out. They did not give up after a 1-3 start to the season and did fight to put themselves in position to possibly make a bowl game.

But this program should not consider him to be a serious candidate to be the head coach of the program going forward.

I was wanting to wait until the season ended to fully judge Key's resume, but it should be pretty clear now. The win over Pitt was a bit fluky and the Panthers have turned out to be an overrated team, they needed an 11 point comeback to beat a now 2-8 Virginia Tech team, and they could not beat the worst Miami team in at least a decade.

Again, he deserves credit for the wins, but the team is not making any strides on offense or on the offensive line. Key has been here for four years and the offensive line is the biggest issue on this team and has been all season. His in-game decisions and management have been questionable at times as well.

Georgia Tech needs a complete reset as a program and Key should not be the leader of the program after the Georgia game.

