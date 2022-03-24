Georgia Tech Football: Three Instant Impact Transfers for 2022

With a recruiting class that was ranking in the 50s according to 247 sports, it seemed like a good idea for Georgia Tech football to grab some transfers this cycle. The Yellow Jackets wound up deciding to bring in seven transfers overall to try and instantly improve the team.

This is going to be a pivotal year for Collins and the football program. He has not had more than three wins in any of his three seasons in Atlanta and there was talk of him being fired after the 2021 season. He was brought back for another season and completely overhauled the coaching staff, especially on the offensive end.

One reason that Collins has decided to to the transfer portal to help is that it has taken some of his best players away. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is gone to Alabama and a host of others decided to jump what they thought might be a sinking ship.

If Collins is going to survive and make it to a fifth season at Tech, he is going to have to have most of these transfers come in and make an instant impact during the 2022 season. Here are the three transfers that are going to make the biggest impact for the Yellow Jackets next season.

3. Paul Tchio- Offensive Tackle

With new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey coming over from Tulane and having spent time at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly, the running game is a big emphasis and every strong running game has a great offensive line. Georgia Tech has been looking to upgrade the offensive line all season and has added multiple transfers upfront. The one that is most likely to step in and play right away is Clemson transfer Paul Tchio.

Tchio has experience playing at one of the premier programs in the country, but could not manage to stay on the field. He was a high four-star prospect coming out of high school and was thought to be a starter for the Tigers sooner rather than later. He is going to have the opportunity to get on the field immediately for the Yellow Jackets and help this offense out in both the run and passing game.

2. Pierce Quick- Offensive Tackle

Noticing a theme here? There has been a big emphasis on getting better upfront for Georgia Tech this offseason and that is why it is likely that an impact transfer is going to come from the offensive line. The other guy that is likely to make an instant impact is Alabama offensive tackle Pierce Quick.

Quick came as a highly-rated recruit in high school and chose to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Quick saw action in four games his freshman season but did not play much after that.

At 6'5 287 LBS, Quick is not the most physically imposing linemen, but he is athletic and moves well for his size. Expect to see him in the lineup this fall for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Morris Joseph Jr- Defensive Line

The Yellow Jackets have suffered some losses on the defensive line this offseason and that was going to be a potential strength of the team. It seemed obvious that the Yellow Jackets were going to pursue some defensive linemen in the portal and they did just that.

One of the best linemen in the transfer portal was Memphis defensive linemen Morris Joseph Jr. Joseph was a solid player for the Tigers for three seasons and he is coming to Atlanta to be an instant starter. Joseph's best season came in 2020 when he had seven sacks for the Tigers and was one of the best defensive linemen in the AAC. Look for Joseph to potentially be the best player on the Yellow Jackets defensive line next season.

