Georgia Tech Football vs UCF Game Time Announced

While Georgia Tech is getting ready for a matchup with nationally ranked Ole Miss on Saturday in Atlanta, the game time for the next Yellow Jackets football game has just been announced.

Georgia Tech is going to be traveling to Orlando to play UCF on September 24th and that game will kick off at either 3:30 or 4:00 p.m ET. The game will be televised nationally by either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

UCF got the better of Georgia Tech in their last matchup in 2020, but this is a series that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in. This is the fifth overall matchup between the two teams and the Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 3-1.

Georgia Tech is coming off their first win of the season against Western Carolina 35-17 and will get two more non-conference matchups before starting on the rest of their ACC schedule.

Georgia Tech and Ole Miss kick off at 3:30 this Saturday on ABC.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did former Yellow Jackets do in week one?

What did Geoff Collins have to say after the Western Carolina win?

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each unit on offense vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from game against Western Carolina

ACC Football: Scoreboard and results from Week Two

Three Biggest Takeaways from win against Western Carolina

Georgia Tech Pulls Away from Western Carolina after slow start

Former Georgia Tech star Darren Waller earns massive contract extension

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for Western Carolina