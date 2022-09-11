ACC Football: Scores and Results from Week Two

After a wild week one, the ACC came into week two of the season with only one marquee matchup. Pittsburgh was a home underdog against Tennessee, but the rest of the league was not facing the type of challenger that the Panthers were.

The league got off to a good start on Friday night after Louisville took down UCF on the road. So how did the rest of the ACC look this weekend?

Let's take a look at the scoreboard and results for the ACC this week.

Friday

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham led Louisville to victory on Friday Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville 20, UCF 14

It was not pretty for the Cardinals, but they got a win on the road and bounced back from the ugly showing they had against Syracuse. Quarterback Malik Cunningham led the way on the ground, but it was the Cardinal's defense that got the win. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee got a key turnover and Louisville will now get ready for a big game against Florida State.

Saturday

Miami 30, Southern Miss 7

Miami started off slow, but was able to take down Southern Miss at home and avoid an embarrassing result. The running game was once again stellar for Miami, as Henry Parrish continues to be a great addition and the Miami defense locked down the Golden Eagles. The game against Texas A&M lost some luster this weekend, but Miami better be ready.

Clemson 35, Furman 12

It was another easy win for Clemson and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Will Shipley chipped in another two touchdowns and the Tigers will have another easy week against Louisiana Tech next week.

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 34 (OT)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker led the Volunteers to a win on the road Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the most anticipated games of the day, Tennessee went on the road and beat the defending ACC champions in an overtime game. The bad news for the Panthers is that quarterback Kedon Slovis left with an injury and he was playing really well. His backup, Nick Patti, did not play very well and Pittsburgh might be in trouble if Slovis is out for any period of time.

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

NC State cruised to a win on Saturday against Charleston Southern after having a scare against East Carolina and will have to face a red-hot Texas Tech team next week that is coming off of a big win against Houston.

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

This game was all about the return of star quarterback Sam Hartman and he did not disappoint, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver A.T. Perry had a great game with 142 yards and Wake Forest should get another win next week against Liberty before a huge game against Clemson.

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Duke went on the road and got a big win over Northwestern Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

How about the Blue Devils? Going on the road and getting a win over Northwestern as underdogs and starting the Mike Elko era off 2-0. It is entirely possible that Duke could get to 4-0 with wins over NC A&T and Kansas in the coming weeks. What a job by Elko getting the Blue Devils to play far better already than at any point last year.

North Carolina 35, Georgia State 28

It was another close call for the Tar Heels, but they got another road win over a Sun Belt team, which seems like a great accomplishment given the results the conference had yesterday. Drake Maye was once again great, going 19-24 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. North Carolina now has a bye week before Notre Dame comes to Chapel Hill.

Virginia 3, Illinois 24

It was not a good road trip for Virginia, as they were beaten pretty soundly by Illinois. They were unable to stop Chase Brown and the Illini running attack and this once potent offense with quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks very pedestrian through two weeks. A game against Old Dominion is anything but easy for Virginia next week.

Syracuse 48, UConn 14

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is off to a hot start through 2022 David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Like Duke, Syracuse was a team that came into the year with low expectations, but they are 2-0 and have a big game against Purdue on deck. Garrett Shrader has been great at quarterback and the defense is playing well. Head coach Dino Babers needed a big season and he has it so far.

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 10

After losing to Old Dominion last week, Virginia Tech was able to bounce back at home and get a big victory over Boston College. The defense played well and now Virginia Tech has their first ACC win under head coach Brent Pry. It is now an 0-2 start for Boston College and making a bowl game is not looking like a great possibility for Jeff Hafley and the Eagles. Virginia Tech plays Wofford next week, while Boston College should get their first win over Maine.

