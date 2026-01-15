Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Former USF CB Jonas Duclona

It has been a successful day for the Yellow Jackets, who have landed two transfers today and continue to bolster their roster. The first commitment of the day came from Tim Griffin, who returned to a familiar place. The second one is cornerback Jonas Duclona, who was on campus for a visit. Duclona is the first commit out of the portal for the secondary.

BREAKING: USF transfer CB Jonas Duclona has committed to Georgia Tech, @Hayesfawcett3 reports 🐝https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/e9dX7KL9Em — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 15, 2026

The Yellow Jackets needed a cornerback out of the portal, especially with the losses of Rodney Shelley and Ahmari Harvey. They now get a veteran presence who can play at a high level and make an immediate impact. This is no stranger for Georgia Tech, which has hit on the secondary positions in the portal in the last few years under head coach Brent Key. In 2025, it was Jy Gilmore who had a big impact on the Yellow Jackets. Duclona could have a similar impact for Georgia Tech in 2026.

Here is more on Duclona and how he performed with the Bulls

Duclona is a standout defensive back, formerly of USF. He finished his junior season with 35 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He recorded at least four games with five or more tackles in 2025. Duclona is rated as the No.6 best corner available in the transfer portal.

When you break down his numbers even more on Pro Football Focus (PFF), you can’t help but be impressed. Duclona finished with a 74.6 defensive grade, 79.2 coverage grade, and an 89.5 pass rush grade on 581 snaps. He also added 11 defensive stops for 2025. It was his best graded year on PFF for his three-year career after starting with Wisconsin.

The other transfer was Tim Griffin who returned home to the Yellow Jackets after a one year stit with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He detailed why he decided to return.

Former Cincinnati EDGE Tim Griffin is returning home to suit up for the Yellow Jackets, he tells me.



Story: https://t.co/ShklQTJ4mU pic.twitter.com/7Une7AJRVP — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) January 15, 2026

"Why Georgia Tech? Because I just like the pain of putting his hand in the ground. They want to use me in both ways as far as the end, and the three-tech goes. Coach Simpson sees me as a three-technique. He talks with me every day about, you know, Chris Jones or whatever. You know, he's a great three-tech. I’m only 18 and 275 pounds and can run. I'm still running with the edges and linebackers. So he loved that. Then you have Coach Pope with the actual ends and also outside linebackers. He sees me using my length with great arm strength, and you know, just send a primary coach," said Griffin.

It's been a successful day for the Yellow Jackets, who have been active in the portal and continuing to strengthen their roster this offseason.

