All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Head Football Coach Geoff Collins Leads by Example

Ashley Barnett

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, by the hands of a Minneapolis, Minn. cop has sparked an outrage across the nation. Protests have erupted across America and many people have used social media to speak out on the incident. 

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, using his platform to voice dismay to racism and police brutality was a significant step in the Black Lives Matter movement. Collins was one of the first coaches from a Power 5 Program to speak on the issue when he tweeted his solidarity for the movement against racial injustice on Friday.  

On Sunday, Collins joined Atlanta based sports radio station, 92.9 the Game, to further voice his stance. 

"I love my guys, I love being a college football coach, the relationships that I've built throughout my coaching career and even my playing career," Collins told Samuel Crenshaw and Greg Clarkson on air. "Race, color, creed, anything like that, is just man coming together, forming bonds that will last a lifetime based on character, respect and love, and all of those things...

"It was just on my heart, really all week, as I watched the news and saw what was happening in this country. It's one thing for me to eternally tell the guys how much I love them, being in constant contact with them on text messages and zoom. All of those things are important and we do those. It was just on my heart that I needed to be some small voice to speak to what I was feeling in my heart... The guys that I coach and coach with know how much I love them and respect them. They know I’m there for them in every situation.”

Collins' voice was a domino effect of many other college coaches, of several sports, to publicly call for justice for Floyd and the African American community. From Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina to Arizona, head basketball and football coaches joined in on the discussion. By Sunday night, numerous athletic departments and teams turned to Twitter to condemn racism. Student-athletes, of all races, have also since spoken out on the ongoing social issues. 

In a conversation that many might find uncomfortable, Collins chose not to remain quiet, but to lead by example. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury address publicly racial injustice and police brutality in America

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech plans to begin Phase I of reopening facilities to student-athletes on June 15. For director of athletics, Todd Stansbury, it is an "opportunity" and "responsibility" for the institute to set a guidance on how to return students safely back to campus.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

Georgia Tech will take a step in reopening by allowing student-athletes to voluntarily return to campus weight rooms, training rooms

Georgia Tech PR

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

Ashley Barnett

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Within a 24 hour span, the Yellow Jackets have received two verbal commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Peach State wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn becomes the latest commit to hop on at Tech.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

The Yellow Jackets continue their 2021 commitment surge in landing three-star tight end Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets now have double-digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Council Approves Voluntary Activities For All Student-Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council approves voluntary activities for student-athletes in all sports starting June 1

Ashley Barnett