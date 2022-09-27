Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did Former Yellow Jackets do in Week Three?

It was a bit of a dull week around the NFL in week three, but that does not mean there were not some standout performances from former Georgia Tech.

Darren Waller continued to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, despite the Las Vegas Raiders being an 0-3 team. Tyler Davis had a big catch in the Packer's win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jordan Mason had his first career NFL carry.

So how did all of the former Yellow Jackets in the NFL in week three? Let's look back and take a look.

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker did not suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs for the second straight week

1. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers- Mason got his first NFL regular season carry on Sunday night against the Broncos and took it for seven yards. Hopefully, Mason will continue to see an expanded role for the 49ers as the season goes on.

2. Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers- Harvin had five punts for the Steelers on Thursday night and averaged a little over 42 yards per punt.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller had three catches for the Raiders on Sunday Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders- Waller did not have his best effort on Sunday, bringing in only three catches for 22 yards and zero touchdowns.

4. Adam Gotsis, Jacksonville Jaguars- The Jaguars were one of the surprises of the weekend by beating the Chargers. Former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Adam Gotsis made one tackle and it was for a loss in the game.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis brought in two catches on Sunday Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tyler Davis, Green Bay Packers- Davis brought in both of his targets and finished with two catches for 26 yards.

6. Tariq Carpenter, Green Bay Packers- Carpenter was active this week, but did not record a stat for the Packers.

7. Jack Coco, Green Bay Packers- Coco continues to be the starting long snapper for the Packers.

