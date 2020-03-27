All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From 2021 DE Grey Carroll

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech gained another commitment to the 2021 class in 3-star defensive end Grey Carroll. 

The 6'3, 250-pound defensive lineman announced his decision on Friday via Twitter. 

Carroll chose the Yellow Jackets over opportunities at programs including Wake Forest, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, and Memphis. 

The native out of Alcoa, TN. (Alcoa) helped lead his team to three consecutive state championship titles. He led the Alcoa Tornadoes in tackles last season with 79, which also includes 7 sacks among 13 tackles for loss. Carroll was named Region 2-3A Player of the Year. He is considered the No. 20 prospect out of Tennessee according to 247Sports. 

Head coach Geoff Collins is rebuilding his defense and Carroll will add much needed depth and help at an area that the Jackets struggled with the past year. In the 2019 season, Georgia Tech tied 111th in the FBS in sacks per game (1.4) and tied 68th in the FBS for allowing opponents to complete 60.4% of passes. Carroll's size and ability to rush the passer will be beneficial and add significant improvement up front.  

His last stop to Atlanta came in early March after an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech. His main recruiter with the Jackets is defensive line coach Larry Knight. 

Carroll will be added to a class including 3-star WR Malik Rutherford and 3-star ATH Jamal Haynes. 

