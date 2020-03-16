Georgia Tech Makes Cut For In-State CB Kani Walker

The intensity of Georgia Tech's secondary has landed the Yellow Jackets in 3-star cornerback Kani Walker's Top 10. The Douglas County 2021 athlete out of Douglasville, GA made his announcement on Sunday.

"I like how intense they are all the time," Walker said regarding Tech's defensive backs. "Their energy is always top tier. I also like how they use their secondary, anybody can play anywhere."

Walker's last stop with the Jackets came in January on an unofficial visit. According to Walker, he's building a bond with Georgia Tech's defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and safeties coach Nathan Burton.

"I talk with coach Andrew (Thacker) and coach Burton often," Walker said. "It's a pretty good relationship but it will get better the more time goes by."

A native from the Peach State, Walker said playing close to home won't be a factor for him when choosing a school.

"Education and how I fit into their scheme will help me figure where I want to go," Walker said. "I can like a school, but if I don't fit into their scheme and love their environment, it would be a waste of time."

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a mandatory recruiting dead period placed by the NCAA, Walker said he has pushed back his commitment time. The 6'2, 194-pounder said he will make his final decision before the upcoming football season starts.

