Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Prospect Lewis Carter

Brian Smith

It’s a good sign when a player begins receiving offers as a mere freshman in high school. That’s what happened with Lewis Carter, ATH, 6-0, 190, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. The dual-position athlete already accumulated offers from six programs.

Arizona State was the first to extend Carter an offer. That offer came on July 25, 2019, before Carter even played a down of high school football.

Once Carter started playing high school football this past fall, he earned more offers. Here’s a look at Carter’s Hudl film:

“Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Penn State, Arizona State, West Virginia and Georgia Tech,” Carter said of his offer list.

Georgia Tech made an offer to Carter this past week.

Now, which position will Carter end up playing? He’s talented enough to end up on either side of the football, and play at a high level. When presented with the question of his freshman year position, Carter provided an intriguing answer.

“Running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and safety. I played offense the first half of the year, and defense the second half of the year.”

Sometimes a player just fits at one particular spot, long term. Carter, meanwhile, could be a difference maker at multiple spots. With that stated, Carter did present an interesting answer when asked about his defensive preference.

“Closer to the line of scrimmage,” Carter answered. 

With him already being a solid 190-pounds, and three years of high school remaining, Carter could end up at 220-pounds before he leaves Catholic High School. With Carter’s natural athleticism, and his frame, he fits into the new trend with college football defensive recruiting.

If you are going to compete with the no-huddle spread offenses, you better supply an ample number of elite athletes on the edge, and that includes linebackers. The hybrid linebacker, in particular.

Maybe it’s a bit too early to project, but Carter’s speed and aggressive nature will serve him well on the defensive side of the football. Nothing wrong with him playing offense either. It’s just that there’s an incredibly big need for linebackers with at least safety coverage skills. In time, Carter will grow into his frame and present some lucky college football program with that opportunity to figure it out.

One last thing. Carter proves to be yet another example of Georgia Tech’s recruiting team finding talent during the early portion of their recruitment. This will bode well for Georgia Tech for years to come. The sooner the Yellow Jackets begin to forge bonds with prospects, the more likely they will be able to sign top-notch prospects like Carter.

