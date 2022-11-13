Georgia Tech Opens as Massive Underdog to North Carolina

Georgia Tech lost to Miami by a score of 35-14 on Saturday and North Carolina got a dramatic win over Wake Forest that clinched the Coastal Division. Both teams will meet in Chapel Hill on Saturday and Georgia Tech is going to be a big underdog in the game.

According to Circa Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be a 21-point underdog in the game on Saturday.

The big question for Georgia Tech heading into this weekend is going to be the quarterback spot. With Zach Pyron being injured in the second half of the game against Miami and Jeff Sims only being available in emergency situations (still), it might be Zach Gibson getting the start for the Yellow Jackets.

Gibson came into the game yesterday when Pyron was injured and it did not go well. He did lead one touchdown drive, but the score was already 35-7 and well out of hand. He threw two interceptions and held the bar too long and let the defense get pressure.

Georgia Tech did pull a big upset over North Carolina a year ago in Atlanta Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina is 9-1 and has a Heisman Candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye. Maye has been one of the best players in the country this season and will look to further cement his case for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech did pull a big upset over North Carolina a year ago, winning 45-22, but this is a taller task if you ask me. Tech was fully healthy for the game last year and North Carolina is a much better team than they were a year ago with a better quarterback.

Georgia Tech and North Carolina will kick off at 5:30 on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, the ugly from Miami loss

Watch: Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum speaks after loss to Miami

Watch: Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley after the loss to Miami

Watch: Everything from Brent Key after the loss to Miami

Georgia Tech's four turnovers prove costly in the 35-14 loss to Miami

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia State

No. 13 Georgia Tech comes up short against No. 5 Louisville

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 11

Georgia Tech Football: Three Hurricanes to know

Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions ahead of Miami game