Georgia Tech Postgame Quotes That Matter From Brent Key After Loss to Stanford

The season continues to sink to new levels for Georgia Tech and they are only four games in.

After leading Stanford 20-10 at halftime on Saturday night, the Yellow Jackets were completely dismantled in the second half and dropped to 1-3. The defense could not get any stops and the offense stalled in the second half as Georgia Tech lost its ACC opener.

After the game, head coach Brent Key met with the media and broke down the game.

1. A lot has to change

Key did not mince words when talking about everything that needed to change with Georgia Tech and he went into how there needs to be more accountability:

"We have a bye week this week and a lot of things that have to take place. Uh, things we have to adjust and change and and fix. Um, And as a scoaching staff, right, everyone's got to start becoming accountable to things like this, right? And to all look ourselves in the mirror about how our team plays, our positions play."

The Yellow Jackets have plenty to work on after their loss to the Cardinal and it won't be an easy fix for Key before his team faces Duke on Oct. 10.

2. Offensive line play and injuries

Two things can be true. Georgia Tech is a very injured team along the offensive line and they are also performing far below the standard that the Yellow Jackets have set over the years. Key talked about that group and what they need to do moving forward:

"I'll play freshmen and develop freshmen. All right. Right. But we also have to adjust things schematically when you have guys down. Can't continue to do the same things, expect things differently. So injuries are part of the game. That's part of the game."

3. On the second half defense

Georgia Tech was leading 20-10 at the half and looked like they might be on their way to starting ACC play with a victory. Then, Stanford scored 24 unanswered points and their offense could not be stopped. especially through the air. Key talked about what led to those breakdowns afterward:

"Yeah, Quan (Daiquan White) went down in the second quarter, was out for the rest of the game, and uh we did not execute. And when I said execute, we didn't move a couple of guys, right? Some of uh, I think three of them, first they were one-on- ones. Um, and man, man coverage, and then we made some adjustments. Put some more help back there. Cloud clouded up over top of him. All right."

4. On accountability

"We talked about everyone being accountable and everyone being able to look themselves in the mirror after the game, right? And we talked about at halftime, everyone going to look themselves in the mirror. And that's what I think about is that everyone has to look themselves in the mirror um and be accountable for everything that we do. That was not saying that was saying players; coaches, staff, me, everyone. Everyone has to be accountable."

5. On the momentum being lost in the program...

Georgia Tech has not beaten a power conference opponent since beating Boston College late last season. Since then, Georgia Tech has lost to Pittsburgh, Georgia, BYU, Colorado, Tennessee, and now Stanford, all in a row. The momentum from the programs 8-0 start a year ago has vanished and they have not found a way to get it back yet. Key talked about that after the game and how they go forward:

"Get those things uh to be fixed, to be changed, to be adjusted."

Georgia Tech is off next Saturday before resuming play on Oct. 10th against Duke at home.