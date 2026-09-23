Three Keys to Victory For Georgia Tech This Weekend vs Stanford

Georgia Tech is heading out on the road this weekend to open up ACC play against Stanford. It will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs and the first time that the Yellow Jackets and the Cardinal have met in the regular season. The previous two meetings have been in bowl game and it included a pair of unranked Georgia Tech teams beating ranked Stanford teams.

That won't happen this week with Stanford being 1-2, but it is still an important game for Brent Key and the program. Win this game, and they will get their second victory of the season and have a path to a bowl game, but a loss to this Stanford team could turn this season in the wrong direction.

To beat the Cardinal, what do the Yellow Jackets need to do?

1. Let Mendoza air it out

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech's passing offense has been the best part of that side of the ball and while it has been far from one of the nation's best, Mendoza has settled in, makes the right decisions, and spreads the ball around.

That is not to say that Georgia Tech should turn into an air raid attack on offense, but the Cardinal give up over 300 yards per game through the air and rank 134th in passing yards allowed. Mendoza should have some opportunities this weekend to have some big plays to either Jordan Allen or Dalen Penson, and this could be the breakout game for Isaiah Fuhrmann, who has been quiet through three games.

It is clear that Georgia Tech's offensive line is not going to be the one where you can line up and run the ball through an opponent, but if they can protect Mendoza, there could be some rewards in terms of big plays.

2. Make Davis Warren uncomfortable

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis Warren has been an interesting story for the Cardinal so far this season. Warren was the starter for Michigan during the 2024 season, where there were a lot of ups and downs, but did include a shocking win over Ohio State to end the regular season. He was named the starter for Stanford ahead of the season, and not much thought was given to it, but he has played better than expected, though far from perfect.

Georgia Tech was able to cause a little bit of disruption last week, sacking the quarterback three times, but that was against an FCS opponent. If the Yellow Jackets can find a way to pressure Warren and force him into mistakes, they can win this game. If not, he has some talented weapons to throw to/

3. Stop the run

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am going to list this every week until Georgia Tech stops the run. Maybe I will just end up listing it every week, but when you rank 134th in rushing defense, any team can run on you and if they can, it makes it a lot easier for an opponent to beat you.

Stanford has not been good at running the football this season, ranking 128th in rushing yards per game, which is dead last in the ACC. Despite their struggles at running the rock this year, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key fully expects them to line up and run it on Saturday night:

“We got to continue to improve that and do some things to help us out there. I don't need to. Beat a dead horse because that horse is dead and in the ground and about 12 feet under right now as far as being able to stop the run. Okay, we all know that. Teams are averaging over five yards of carry on us. I mean, they have not needed to throw the ball at all. Now we've bowed our necks back a little bit when we've gotten into the tight areas down there. But until we stop the run, teams will not stop running it. Bottom line,” said Key.