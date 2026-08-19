Georgia Tech may have gotten a major steal in the transfer portal that could significantly impact the 2026 Yellow Jackets' success. I am talking about Alberto Mendoza, who came over from Indiana this offseason after backing up his brother, Fernando Mendoza. Coming to Atlanta, Mendoza embarked on a new mission to find a place where he could carve out his own niche and make a name for himself. He is already doing that early in his career and has caught the eye of the coaching staff.

Mendoza received high praise from his quarterbacks coach, Chris Weinke, who offered an endearing compliment to the first-time starter. Weinke is a Heisman Trophy winner and was one of the top passers in the 2000s. If anybody knows quarterbacks, it is him.

“I think he's obviously one of the smarter quarterbacks I've been around. He's a perfectionist. He's in the building 24/7. It's important to him. This guy will not go into a test without being prepared and having the answers to the test before the test.

So you love that in the quarterback. He does that, you know, and also has suggestions, right, and we're also obviously going to do what he feels comfortable with. I would not say that we're totally getting away with some of the things we did last year, or getting away from it. There still will be a piece of that, and as I just alluded to, we'll hit you from a bunch of different directions.I think all of those things that we did in the past, we grab pieces of those and then just continue to grow. So if there's anybody that can handle it, Alberto can handle it.”

One of the biggest differences in the George Godsey offense is the number of plays and checks integrated into it. It can be extremely complicated to learn this system to a T, with the verbiage and all the moving parts. It’s not easy because it is a pro-style system and can take a while to learn. However, with the right focus and approach, you can grasp it.

The One Super Power Alberto Mendoza May Have

The one superpower is his intellect, which could be valuable especially when 250 plays are at your disposal. Mendoza’s ability to process information, know what he is looking at, and attack it will be vital to the Yellow Jackets' success.

While some will overlook Mendoza because he has only 25 career passing attempts, one thing is clear: his approach to the game and his drive to be perfect immediately catch your attention. It is a tough thing to do in an imperfect sport, but that is what he is striving to be.

“I mean, we're trying to create mismatches, right? Coach Godsey talks about we're striving for perfection every day, and we are. And, well, how can we be perfect? Well, part of that onus is put on the quarterback because we're not just going to go up to the line and call a play. I call it call it and haul it. We're not going to do that. We're going to put the onus on the quarterback to get us into a good play. So, you know, we could go through the course of a game and have a check with 50% of our plays, right, to get us into the right play. Well, that takes a lot of studying. You've got to know what you're looking at,” said Mendoza.

“That's an estimation. I don't know what other college offenses are, but I mean, maybe I'm a little bit light on 250 if you include all of our shifts, motions, all the different personnel groups, all of that. But it all comes back to the quarterback. Everything comes back on the quarterback. What it does for us is it creates an advantage against the defense. One, good luck to them figuring out what personnel group we're in. Then we're going to change the picture. Then we're going to change the picture back again. And then we're going to create an advantage for us based on angles in the run game and mismatches in the passing game.”

Compared to previous quarterbacks, Mendoza gives the Yellow Jackets something truly different: a player who can always get them into the right play or look that will be conducive to success. With so much that can happen in a game, that calm and poise will pay dividends. In those moments of adversity and tough predicaments, it reveals character. It shows who can show up in those times and get through them.

At some point in the season, the Yellow Jackets will face adversity, but the difference now is that they have the quarterback who can lead them through it and make plays in the clutch. If more clutch plays were made last season, then the Yellow Jackets could have been a playoff team or competing in the ACC Title Game. They now have it with Mendoza, and the sky is the limit.