Everything From Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza After Tuesday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech continued fall practice today, and after practice, the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback, Alberto Mendoza, spoke with the media. Here is everything that he had to say.

On the volume of plays he has had to learn compared to Indiana…

“I mean, at the end of the day, football is a copycat league, so everyone takes a little bit from everyone. Uh, but it is a different offense. I would say there's a lot more on the quarterback's plate here than there was at Indiana, and it's great because all it's doing is prepping me for the next step, and I think it's putting me in a great position for that. So I've really enjoyed learning from Coach Godsey and Coach Weinke, and all those guys have a lot of accolades and have been there, seen that, and done all those things. So it's been awesome.”

On building chemistry with his teammates…

“I thought the summer was huge. I mean, we did so many off-the-field things together as we did on the field. We threw a lot. We hung out a lot and just got to know each other a lot more, especially transferring. It's tough. I mean, you're coming into a new place. You don't know a lot of people, and it's tough to build those relationships like this. So, uh, the summer was really huge for the I think the whole team, the offense especially. We really took massive strides, and um I think it's really helped us to put us where we are right now in fall camp and it's been awesome. So, those guys are great to be around, and there's some really good guys, and it's a great group of guys.”

On his comfort level in the offense in the scrimmage and moving forward…

“I would say I'm fairly comfortable with the offense. I mean, we've had all of spring, all of summer, and I really think I've taken those strides to be very comfortable, uh, with the offense. Myself, I'm a perfectionist, so I want to know everything like the back of my hand. I want every single little detail, detailed out. So, I think there's always more. But, uh, I think that I have a fairly good grasp. I mean, there's always more I can get better at; I always can learn more of the offense. I think the scrimmage went well. I think it was hot out there for sure.

The Georgia heat was hot. I think it was like 140 degrees on the turf or something. So, it was a little hot out there, but I think we did well. We had a lot of guys that didn't play, but we have another scrimmage this Saturday and are really looking forward to that one just to take that next step.”

On Chris Weinke approach compared to Chandler Whimer…

“I think they're both great quarterback coaches. I take in a bunch of great things from Coach Whitmer, but I've also learned so many amazing things from Coach Weinke, who's played in the league, won a Heisman Trophy, and been there. They're both very good quarterback coaches, very smart, going to detail it out for you, going to let you know what to do in every specific situation, which is huge for me because I'm that type of way, too. I'm a perfectionist, very detail- oriented, process-oriented. So, um, I think they're very similar, but different at the same time just because of the experiences they've had in their life.”

On how it felt to be announced the starting quarterback after the spring…

“Yeah, in my mind, I'm just to compete every day. I mean, obviously my goal is to be the starter, and it's great to do that. I'm just taking strides every day trying to be the best Alberto Mendoza I can be at the end of the day because that's all I'm worried about. Having the best Georgia Tech football team go out there, the best offensive line, best receivers, best running back room, tight end room, and then end of the day, Alberto Mendoza, because all those guys, I can't do any of that without all those guys. So, I'm just trying to be the best version of me I can be. Obviously, it's nice to have a coaching staff that's backing you and believes in you.”

On George Godsey’s scheme compared to Mike Shanahan…

“I think there's definitely different because they come from different backgrounds. Coach Shanahan, great offensive coordinator. All props to him. He'sd been in college all his life, and Godsey’s been in the league, came down from the league. So, I think just those games are a little bit different, and what Coach Godsey has been through- the Texans at the Dolphins with Tom Brady and all those great players he's coached. He has a lot of things that we can touch on a lot, and I think that Coach Godsey has a great job of touching everything a little bit but not too much. So, I think he's done a phenomenal job.”

On the wide receivers…

“The receivers, they've been awesome this fall camp so far. They've been absolutely out there making plays, making guys miss, just going to get the ball from you, making plays for me because at the end of the day, as good as you can be at quarterback, you need those guys to go make plays for you. You need those guys to get open and man-to-man coverage when it's crunch time to sit in the zones, get in and out of breaks. So, I think they've done a really good job. And going back to your point, summer was really crucial for that, getting on the same page with those guys. So, I think we're going to continue to take steps through the rest of fall camp and as we get closer to Colorado.”

On the pro level scheme and if he compares notes with his brother…

“We have. It's kind of funny because he's learning a Klint Kubak scheme. Um, Coach Kubiak, who's done an amazing job, and we talked about some of the same protections, some of the same concepts, and it's just they're both NFL guys or offensive coordinators. So just comparing those things, it's kind of funny, you know, like, oh, like, what do you think about this? He's like this is what we're doing for this, this, this. So I just got another view, another opinion on how to do something and how to see it. So it's been amazing”

On Joseph Ionata…

“Awesome. I mean, Joe is a guy's guy. He's been awesome. Great guy, great dude. He's very smart, very intellectual. He's gonna get you in the right calls, right points, and I think he's done a really, really good job. And he loves ball. He loves ball, and that's what you need from a center. Um, you need someone who's going to command the huddle, get the guys to the point, and really kind of lead that offensive line because offensive line is very tough. You got to have five guys working as one. I think he does a great job of getting the point, getting those guys together, and getting us rolling. So, he's been awesome.”

On if he is ready for the season…

“Yeah, I mean, those two weeks are definitely going to help. I mean, I think I'm ready to go. I mean, that's why I came here at the end of the day to go to get on the field and play, and I'm excited for that opportunity. But right now, I'm taking it day by day, step by step, practice by practice, and really film by film or whatever we have next. We have meals coming up. So, I'm going to go eat my meal, then we're going to go do film and all that. So, I'm kind of just taking it rep by rep, you could say, and just focusing on that because I don't want to look too far in the future. Uh but we'll get there when we get there. I'm very, very excited for that opportunity. Don't get me wrong. I'm really excited.”

On running out of the tunnel for the first time as a starting college quarterback…

“Yeah, it's going to be it's going to be fun. I'm really excited for that. I mean, you can see my face light up. It's going to be a great feeling, great opportunity. Uh, and I'm blessed. I mean, I can just thank the man above for having that opportunity. And I got to take advantage of that opportunity, you know, go put my best foot forward and go do everything Alberto Mendoza can do. I'm just I'm just ready to go show people what I can do and just be me at the end of the day. That's all I got to be.

All I got to be is Alberto Mendoza.”