Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the first part in our series.

Quarterback

Joe Hamilton | 1996-1999

Joe Hamilton is considered one of the best - if not the best - to play quarterback at Georgia Tech. Hamilton set numerous school and ACC records throughout his time at Tech including finishing his collegiate career with a total offense of 10,640 yards and 65 touchdown passes. Hamilton was a four-year starter and led the Jackets to three consecutive bowl games and two consecutive bowl game wins - the 1997 Carquest Bowl and the 1999 Gator Bowl.

Hamilton's junior year, he helped lead the No. 17 Jackets to a 21-19 win over No. 12 Georgia - also breaking a seven year losing-streak to the Bulldogs. His senior year, Tech beat Georgia again 51-48.

After accumulating over 3,000 passing yards and 29 touchdown's in 1999, Hamilton was the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne. The same year, he was also a consensus first-team All-American and the Davey O'Brien Award winner - which is given to the top collegiate quarterback in the nation.

In 2014, Hamilton was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Honorable Mention: George Godsey | 1998-2001

