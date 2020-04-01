Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Running Back

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the second part in our series.

Running Back

Jonathan Dwyer | 2007-2009

Jonathan Dwyer was one of the top running backs in the nation and was a top in-state prospect coming into Georgia Tech. Dwyer initially came to Tech to play in coach Chan Gailey's pro-style offense, but would transition into the triple-option after the end of his freshman year with the hiring of Paul Johnson from Navy.

As a true freshman, Dwyer was the backup to senior running back Tashard Choice. Throughout the 2007 season, Choice battled injuries which led to Dwyer rushing 436 yards - the Jackets' second leading rusher that year. He appeared in all 13 games and was named to Sporting News' ACC All-Freshman Team.

Dwyer thrived as a B-Back under Johnson's option attack. As a sophomore, Dwyer totaled 1,395 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He set Tech's longest rush from scrimmage record with an 88-yard touchdown against Mississippi State in 2008. He won numerous honors that year including ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and Pro Football Weekly's First Team All-America.

His junior season, Dwyer rushed again for a total 1,395 yards and tallied 14 touchdowns. He helped lead the Jackets to an ACC Championship title. Following the 2009 season, Dwyer announced his decision to leave early for the NFL. He concluded his three-year career at Tech with 3,226 rushing yards (6th in Georgia Tech history).

Disclaimer: This selection was based on collegiate stats and performances prior to Dwyer's 2014 arrest.

Honorable Mention: Tashard Choice | 2005-2007

