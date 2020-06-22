All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Ranks Top 5 in Most Difficult 2020 CFB Schedules

Ashley Barnett

Scheduling is vital in college football. In the recent era of the College Football Playoff, it matters who you play and who you beat for a chance at the National Championship Trophy.

PFF College tweeted the Top 7 most difficult college football schedules for 2020 with Georgia Tech placed near the top (No. 3). 

For the upcoming 2020 college football season, it is expected Georgia Tech will likely play three Top 20 teams including the top ranked Clemson Tigers in their season opener on September 3. As the Yellow Jackets roll into November, they will face Notre Dame and Georgia - also expected to be Top 10 teams. Before challenging the Fighting Irish and the Bulldogs, Tech will have an ACC showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. 

The Jackets will have their work cut out for them for a chance at a bowl game - not to say it's impossible. Although Georgia Tech could likely be an underdog for much of the season, Geoff Collins and co. are continuously working hard to turn around the program, and could pull away with some surprising wins. 

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Clemson* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 12 – Gardner-Webb (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 19 – UCF (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 26 – at North Carolina* (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Virginia Tech* (Blacksburg, Va.)
Saturday, Oct. 17 – Virginia* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Oct. 24 – at Pitt* (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Saturday, Oct. 31 – at Syracuse* (Syracuse, N.Y.)
Saturday, Nov. 7 – Duke* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 14 – Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 21 – Miami (Fla.)* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings

