Georgia Tech RB Christian Malloy Enters the Transfer Portal Amid Crowded Backfield

Georgia Tech running back Christian Malloy has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore appeared in six games during his two years at Tech. In 2018, as a true freshman, Malloy totaled 27 rushing yards in four attempts. He rushed for 32 yards last season.

Malloy was competing in a talented - and crowded - backfield as the Yellow Jackets' transitioned to a new offense with the hiring of Geoff Collins.

"They're a really good [running back] group," offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude told media in March. "That's going to be a really deep group of guys. You can play five or six of those guys and feel really good about it."

The running back room consists of the Jackets only All-ACC player from the 2019 campaign, redshirt junior Jordan Mason. Under Patenaude, Tech often played one-back formations, with Mason taking the majority of the carries. Mason produced 899 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Behind Mason, Jamious Griffin showed potential and demonstrated his ability to produce power and speed. Coming into Tech out of Rome (GA), Griffin was ranked as the No. 2 running back in Georgia for the 2019 recruiting cycle. Beginning last season as a true freshman, he rushed for 125 yards.

Incoming freshman Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to enter the running back rotation pending on his progress. Gibbs was considered the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2020. His strength, flexibility and explosiveness will be an asset to the Jackets.

The running back unit saw a switch up in players this spring in senior Jerry Howard and senior Bruce Jordan-Swilling. Howard, who played running back his first three seasons at Tech, traded with Jordan-Swilling at linebacker. Jordan-Swilling played running back in high school prior to being a linebacker for the Jackets the past three seasons.

Redshirt sophomore Dontae Smith also saw playing time last season with 65 total rushing yards, and redshirt freshmen Devin Ellison and Tony Amerson could also make a push this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_