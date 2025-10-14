All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday's Big Matchup vs Duke

The Yellow Jackets depth chart was officially released today ahead of Saturday's game vs the Blue Devils

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It is game week for No. 12 Georgia Tech, and it is a big one. The Yellow Jackets head out on the road this weekend to face Duke, which is 3-0 in ACC play. The winner of this game is going to be in the driver's seat when it comes to getting to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the upcoming game with the Blue Devils.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox



WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan Van Den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Joseph Stoever

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

While cornerback Ahmari Harvey and defensive tackle Akelo Stone are on the depth chart, their status for Saturday's game is uncertain. At his weekly Tuesday press conference, head coach Brent Key said that he will update Harvey's status on Thursday.

Duke is a well rounded team

Manny Diaz Duk
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Duke head coach Manny Diaz is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the country and Key said as much about the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

"I mean, they move. They play a lot of different, not necessarily different fronts, but different variations of what they do. I mean, whether it's zone pressure or man pressure, different line stunts and games inside. You know, their D -line gets off the ball, it's vertical. You know, I think they're fourth in the country in havoc rate as a defensive line.And, you know, but everything that's good, there are also disadvantages as well. We've got to take advantage of those times when they come up and be able to be consistent with it throughout the game. We've got to control the tempo of the football game. And I'm not saying control the clock. What it is. Again, I'm not going to get into a game plan here, but I respect Manny a lot. I've known Manny a long time. A good person, good family man, you know, and damn good football coach."

Key also talked about the difficulty of slowing down their offense which is one of the best in the country:

"Yeah, I mean I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays. But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on."

Georgia Tech and Duke is one of the most pivotal games in the ACC this season and will kick off at Noon this Saturday.

Published
