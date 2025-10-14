Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday's Big Matchup vs Duke
It is game week for No. 12 Georgia Tech, and it is a big one. The Yellow Jackets head out on the road this weekend to face Duke, which is 3-0 in ACC play. The winner of this game is going to be in the driver's seat when it comes to getting to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the upcoming game with the Blue Devils.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan Van Den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Joseph Stoever
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
While cornerback Ahmari Harvey and defensive tackle Akelo Stone are on the depth chart, their status for Saturday's game is uncertain. At his weekly Tuesday press conference, head coach Brent Key said that he will update Harvey's status on Thursday.
Duke is a well rounded team
Duke head coach Manny Diaz is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the country and Key said as much about the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
"I mean, they move. They play a lot of different, not necessarily different fronts, but different variations of what they do. I mean, whether it's zone pressure or man pressure, different line stunts and games inside. You know, their D -line gets off the ball, it's vertical. You know, I think they're fourth in the country in havoc rate as a defensive line.And, you know, but everything that's good, there are also disadvantages as well. We've got to take advantage of those times when they come up and be able to be consistent with it throughout the game. We've got to control the tempo of the football game. And I'm not saying control the clock. What it is. Again, I'm not going to get into a game plan here, but I respect Manny a lot. I've known Manny a long time. A good person, good family man, you know, and damn good football coach."
Key also talked about the difficulty of slowing down their offense which is one of the best in the country:
"Yeah, I mean I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays. But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on."
Georgia Tech and Duke is one of the most pivotal games in the ACC this season and will kick off at Noon this Saturday.