Georgia Tech Remains An Underdog vs BYU as Game Week Officially Arrives

Georgia Tech has been busy preparing for its matchup against No. 12 BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, and it will leave for Orlando this week to face the Cougars. This is going to be one of the best non-playoff bowl matchups and one of the few bowl matchups between ranked teams.

When the game was first announced, Georgia was an underdog and the line has not moved in any direction. BYU remains a 4.5 point favorite according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is at 55.5.

Big Matchup

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s third-straight and 48th all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 48 bowl appearances are the 14th-most in college football history. Tech is making a third-consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14. The Jackets are also tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .553 postseason winning percentage (26-21).

Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) brings its best regular-season record since 2014 into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Tech’s 133-year football history.

BYU is 11-2 overall, with both of its defeats coming at the hands of No. 4 Texas Tech (once in the regular season and once in Saturday’s Big XII championship game).

The matchup is Georgia Tech’s first ranked-vs.-ranked bowl showdown since the No. 10/9 Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 49-34, in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its third appearance in the game now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Jackets’ third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium, as they topped Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship, when the stadium was called the Florida Citrus Bowl.

This is going to be a great matchup of two teams that have similar identities when it comes to wanting to be physical on the lines of scrimmage and running the football. Expect a great matchup next Saturday in one of the year's premier bowl games.

