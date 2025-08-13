Georgia Tech Reportedly Adds FCS Opponent To Its 2027 Schedule
Georgia Tech is going to have one of the toughest schedules in the country in 2027 and today, the Yellow Jackets added the final piece to it. According to Chad Bishop at the AJC, Georgia Tech has added a game against Hampton that will be played on Oct. 9th, one week after the Yellow Jackets travel to Notre Dame to face the Fighting Irish. The previously scheduled game against Arkansas State has been moved to Sept. 2nd, 2028.
Here are Georgia Tech's games with announced dates for its 2027 schedule:
Sept.11th- at Tennessee
Oct. 2nd- at Notre Dame
Oct. 9th- Hampton
Nov. 27th- Georgia
Other home games for the Yellow Jackets include California, Syracuse, North Carolina, and Virginia. Other away games include Miami, Florida State, and Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech last played California in Atlanta during the 1978 season, and the Golden Bears won that matchup 34-22.
That is going to be one tough schedule with plenty of marquee opponents on it. Earlier in the offseason, Georgia Tech announced their home-and-home series with Tennessee.
Separated by just 200 miles, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have played 44 times, but just once since 1987. In their only matchup since ’87, the Vols edged the Yellow Jackets in a 42-41, double-overtime thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017.
Tech and UT were both members of the Southeastern Conference from its founding in 1933 until the Yellow Jackets’ departure from the SEC following the 1963 season. However, the Jackets and Vols continued to play almost annually through 1987 (with the exception of 1974, ’75 and ’78). Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-17-2.
While the 2027 schedule is going to be daunting, that is something that Georgia Tech is used, playing one of the toughest schedules in the country annually. Head coach Brent Key has had success against ranked teams and there are going to be plenty of them on the 2027 schedule in all likelihood.
A look ahead to 2028
Right now, Georgia Tech only has non-conference games against Arkansas State and Georgia scheduled for 2028. With TV ratings a huge part of the ACC revenue share moving forward, you can expect the Yellow Jackets to try and add a marquee opponent to the schedule, if not two.
The ACC opponents for 2028 include games at Cal, Duke, Louisville, and Virginia, with home games against Clemson, Pittsburgh, SMU, and Stanford.
2028 is going to be the first ever time that Georgia Tech has hosted Stanford. The two programs have only ever played twice and both times were in bowl games. Georgia Tech defeated Stanford in the Seattle Bowl 24-14 in 2001 and also beat the Cardinal 18-17 in the 1991 Aloha Bowl.